 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Putting Up A Fight, Brissett Learning Curve, And Camp Aftermath

Jul 24, 2026 at 06:22 PM
Author Image
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

NFL coaches all handle fighting in practice a little differently, and the policy is most important in training camp when nerves fray hitting the same guys day after day.

Mike LaFleur, in his first head coaching gig, said Friday that candidly, he doesn't want to see fighting because you can't do it in a game (without significant consequences.)

"Now, if you do fight, I have a responsibility to do what is right for this team," LaFleur said. "If that means that it's going to hurt the team to kick you out of that practice, then I've got to keep you out there. If it's going to hurt the team to keep you in practice because you're going to keep fighting, then I have to get you out. In that split second, I reserve the right to make what I think is the right decision for the 88 other guys."

It's far from the cut-and-dried approach of say, Bruce Arians, who once made combatants (one being Darnell Dockett) run laps around the field until he said stop and another time made the whole team run sprints before canceling the balance of the workout.

-- Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is practicing, but he isn't doing any 11-on-11 work. LaFleur said he was comfortable how Brissett has absorbed the playbook so far despite being absent this offseason.

"He's a smart dude, he's played a lot of football," LaFleur said. "It's learning a whole different language. I'm not going to put any kind of (timeline) on that. ... I like where he's at from a learning standpoint."

-- The Cardinals have two more "blocks" this week before an off day Monday. The team can practice in pads for the first time on Tuesday.

-- In the first open practice of camp, most of the first-stringers are as expected. Josh Fryar is in at left tackle with Paris Johnson Jr. on PUP; Baron Browning is taking Josh Sweat's place at outside linebacker with Sweat on PUP. Tyler Allgeier is getting first-team running back reps, but there is a lot of Jeremiyah Love. Andrew Wingard has taken the departed Jalen Thompson's spot at safety for now.

-- In the players-that-are-healthy-but-slowly-getting-back-into-it, running back James Conner and defensive lineman Walter Nolen III are sticking with individual work for now.

-- The Cardinals have an interesting addition to the video boards during practice, using an iPad with the DVSport system (the one used for players and coaches to quickly cut up and watch practice and game video) to show replays immediately to the fans.

Tight end Trey McBride made one spectacular catch down the sideline but was ruled out; he stared up at the replay after to see what happened.

-- By the way, McBride has already looked awesome in two days. He might just be pretty good.

-- Cornerback Max Melton made an impressive pass breakup, breaking on an out route by Harrison on a third down. Melton is trying to make inroads on playing time.

-- LaFleur said rookie Kaleb Proctor was in good spirits after his knee injury resulted on an IR listing, ending his season. LaFleur said there was a chance Proctor could've been ready in December but "it just wasn't worth it." He added the Cardinals want to work hard to make sure Proctor still feels a part of things and maybe even benefit from slow-rolling his NFL career.

"Try to make this a blessing in disguise," LaFleur said.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

After Legal Issues, Isaiah Adams Working At Cards Camp

Offensive lineman dealing with arrest in home country of Canada

news

NFL Suspends Cardinals Scouting Veteran

Ryan Gold sidelined indefinitely for gambling

news

Carson Beck Unsigned, But Not Rare For Top Drafted QBs

Top 4 selected signal-callers among handful of rookies without contracts

news

As Training Camp Approaches, Jacoby Brissett Works Out With Teammates

Quarterback posts about sessions prior to report day

news

Budda Baker Continues His NFL Top 100 Run

Safety makes the list for a seventh straight season

news

Josh Sweat Returns To NFL Top 100 List

Pass rusher lands at No. 78 via player voting

news

Former Cardinals Running Back Chris Johnson Reveals Lou Gehrig's Disease Diagnosis

Was part of 2015 team that reached NFC title game

news

For What It's Worth In June, Offensive Edition

Predicting the starters against the Chargers in September

news

For What It's Worth In June, Defensive Edition

A prediction of the starters against the Chargers in September

news

Once Healthy, Cardinals Expect Reiman To Tip The Scales

LaFleur loves what tight end can provide new offense

news

After Passing Of Father, Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Creates Scholarship Fund

Hall of Fame wide receiver's father was longtime journalist

Advertising