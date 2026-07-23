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After Legal Issues, Isaiah Adams Working At Cards Camp

Offensive lineman dealing with arrest in home country of Canada

Jul 23, 2026 at 03:37 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Isaiah Adams is at Cardinals training camp, but beyond that, there wasn't much to say on Thursday, a few days after the news Adams had been arrested on gun charges in Canada earlier in the summer.

"He's doing good," coach Mike LaFleur said. "I'm not going to comment too much on that."

Adams was practicing on Thursday.

"I'm just happy Isaiah is here now," center Hjalte Froholdt said. "Those questions, ask Mike (LaFleur) about it. I'm not going to speak for him. I'm just happy Isaiah is here."

Adams was charged with possessing a weapon by crime, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm without a license, possession of a loaded firearm and possessing a prohibited device.

His lawyer said in a statement to multiple outlets that "Isaiah is completely innocent in this matter. He had no knowledge of any firearm, and he will be completely exonerated."

The Cardinals released a statement acknowledging the situation but will not comment until the process plays out.

Adams was arrested along with his older sister and two other people after a police investigation. The two other people were charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (74) during the Week 12 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 at State Farm Stadium.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals

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