LaFleur: No Concerns About Josh Sweat

Josh Sweat's spot on the PUP list is about the linebacker's process to get ready, Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said on Friday.

It is not, LaFleur said, about any unhappiness from the outside linebacker.

"I'm going to say no," LaFleur said. "Because I don't see any discontent and he's never expressed any discontent to me."

To the contrary, LaFleur loves the interactions he has had with his star pass rusher, who had a career-best 12 sacks last season. Sweat, who suffered a serious knee injury in college, still must work to manage that area going into his ninth NFL season.

LaFleur also clarified that while Sweat didn't take part in voluntary work this offseason, he was still talking with the team and was still around the Dignity Health Training Center.

"He's always stayed away in those Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3," LaFleur said. "(But) he was working with our team pretty good and he was around. That's what Josh has done. That's what has worked for Josh to get himself in position to play the best football. We knew that, not that I was here, but we knew that when we brought him in a year ago (as a free agent). I knew that when I first got here."

Sweat was a surprise addition to the Physically Unable to Perform list to start camp, but LaFleur had said Thursday it wasn't a concern.

"Everyone is on the same page the entire time," LaFleur said. "You guys can believe me or not but I am not worried about Josh Sweat at all in terms of his health," LaFleur said. "He's logged a lot of miles in this league and I think not only for Josh to peak on Sept. 13 (for the opener) but for Josh to also get through the rigors of a 17-game season the way that he plays and the motor he plays with, this is best for him and the Cardinals."

LaFleur then reiterated his favorite line about Sweat, feeling lucky to have him on the roster.