 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

LaFleur: No Concerns About Josh Sweat

Cardinals linebacker has specific plan to prepare for season

Jul 24, 2026 at 04:02 PM
Author Image
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Josh Sweat, currently on PUP with a knee issue, watches during June's minicamp.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Josh Sweat, currently on PUP with a knee issue, watches during June's minicamp.

Josh Sweat's spot on the PUP list is about the linebacker's process to get ready, Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said on Friday.

It is not, LaFleur said, about any unhappiness from the outside linebacker.

"I'm going to say no," LaFleur said. "Because I don't see any discontent and he's never expressed any discontent to me."

To the contrary, LaFleur loves the interactions he has had with his star pass rusher, who had a career-best 12 sacks last season. Sweat, who suffered a serious knee injury in college, still must work to manage that area going into his ninth NFL season.

LaFleur also clarified that while Sweat didn't take part in voluntary work this offseason, he was still talking with the team and was still around the Dignity Health Training Center.

"He's always stayed away in those Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3," LaFleur said. "(But) he was working with our team pretty good and he was around. That's what Josh has done. That's what has worked for Josh to get himself in position to play the best football. We knew that, not that I was here, but we knew that when we brought him in a year ago (as a free agent). I knew that when I first got here."

Sweat was a surprise addition to the Physically Unable to Perform list to start camp, but LaFleur had said Thursday it wasn't a concern.

"Everyone is on the same page the entire time," LaFleur said. "You guys can believe me or not but I am not worried about Josh Sweat at all in terms of his health," LaFleur said. "He's logged a lot of miles in this league and I think not only for Josh to peak on Sept. 13 (for the opener) but for Josh to also get through the rigors of a 17-game season the way that he plays and the motor he plays with, this is best for him and the Cardinals."

LaFleur then reiterated his favorite line about Sweat, feeling lucky to have him on the roster.

"I'm just glad I don't have to gameplan against him anymore," LaFleur quipped, "although when he gets out to practice, he's going to get chipped."

Related Content

news

Healthy BJ Ojulari Ready To Remind League He Shouldn't Be Forgotten

Outside linebacker able to let loose, not worry about knee injury

news

Mike LaFleur Conducts First Training Camp Practice As Head Coach

Cardinals structure workouts in four four-day blocks

news

As Cardinals Return To Training Camp, Jacoby Brissett Returns To Practice

Quarterback contract talks ongoing with team

news

Cardinals Place Four Players On PUP List As Training Camp Begins

Johnson, Sweat sitting for now; Conner and Nolen on the field

news

Carson Beck Signs Rookie Contract With Cardinals

Third-round quarterback final draft pick with deal as players report to camp

news

Rookie Kaleb Proctor Placed On IR, Ending His Season

Cardinals sign DL Izzard to take spot on roster

news

Top Questions Heading Into 2026 Training Camp, Part Two

In the spotlight are MHJ, edge rushers, and first-round D-linemen

news

Top Questions Heading Into 2026 Training Camp, Part One

In the spotlight are who is behind center, a first-round RB, and LaFleur's first year

news

Cardinals Team Aircraft Makes Appearance At Oshkosh Air Show

777 flies as part of Gridiron Air

news

Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Quarterback

Who emerges as QB1 will be biggest story of training camp

news

Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Cornerback

After collecting via draft, defense has many choices for coverage

Advertising