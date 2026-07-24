Healthy BJ Ojulari Ready To Remind League He Shouldn't Be Forgotten

During training camp in 2024, BJ Ojulariwas one of the main headlines: First for showing flashes as a pass rusher, then for sustaining a devastating ACL injury.
Ojulari is in the spotlight again two years later, but this time, the topic is about if he can return to that form.
"Most definitely," Ojulari said when asked if he believes the outside world is forgetting about the type of player he was expected to become. "A lot of people, they focus on what's on the field, so that's very understandable. My job is to get back out there and remind everybody who I am."
It's a mission that the 2023 second-rounder has been eager to attack. Ojulari played in eight games last year and recorded eight tackles and one sack. But he was never fully himself, so much so that even GM Monti Ossenfort noted it this offseason. His production dipped hard, far from a rookie season when he had 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks.
It wasn't a complete shock, given the catastrophic nature of his injuries. But entering the second day of this year's training camp, he can feel that health is on his side.
"Definitely the way my body reacts," Ojulari said. "The way my knee reacts, the way I move on the field, my comfort, and most of all, it's a mental thing. Getting over that mental hurdle initially and then when I go out there, I don't have to think. Previously, I had to think about it and worry about how I feel. Now I can just go, warm up, and let it rip."
Ojulari is in the same conversation as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson as players who need to improve in order for the Cardinals to win. No new investments were made in the Cardinals outside linebacker room, and despite a change at head coach, defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and outside linebackers coach Matt Feeney remain.
The team finished tied for 28th in the league with 30 sacks. As much as Ojulari's potential was a factor, there's hope that 2025 third-round pick Jordan Burch can also take a jump.
"I see a lot of guys who are hungry and they want to get it," Ojulari said. "(Josh Sweat) is the main guy and he's going to be able to set the tone for us, but I see a lot of guys that can step in the first group, second group, and third group. They can play all three downs and be able to add to our depth and to our versatility."
Finding someone to compliment and play opposite of Sweat is critical. There's no shortage of opportunities, especially considering Sweat started camp on the PUP list. Coach Mike LaFleur said he is not worried about Sweat in terms of his health.
"Everybody has been on the same page the entire time," LaFleur said.
Sweat, as a leader in the room and someone who has gone through his own knee battles, has been a resource for Ojulari as he returns from the injury. While Sweat isn't on the practice field yet, Ojulari is, and that's been an encouraging sight.
"When you've been hurt so much, it's a very humbling experience," Ojulari said. "When you are able to participate and be out there and not look from the sidelines, I just come in every day with a smile on my face. I'm blessed."