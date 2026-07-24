Healthy BJ Ojulari Ready To Remind League He Shouldn't Be Forgotten

During training camp in 2024, BJ Ojulariwas one of the main headlines: First for showing flashes as a pass rusher, then for sustaining a devastating ACL injury.

Ojulari is in the spotlight again two years later, but this time, the topic is about if he can return to that form.

"Most definitely," Ojulari said when asked if he believes the outside world is forgetting about the type of player he was expected to become. "A lot of people, they focus on what's on the field, so that's very understandable. My job is to get back out there and remind everybody who I am."

It's a mission that the 2023 second-rounder has been eager to attack. Ojulari played in eight games last year and recorded eight tackles and one sack. But he was never fully himself, so much so that even GM Monti Ossenfort noted it this offseason. His production dipped hard, far from a rookie season when he had 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks.

It wasn't a complete shock, given the catastrophic nature of his injuries. But entering the second day of this year's training camp, he can feel that health is on his side.

"Definitely the way my body reacts," Ojulari said. "The way my knee reacts, the way I move on the field, my comfort, and most of all, it's a mental thing. Getting over that mental hurdle initially and then when I go out there, I don't have to think. Previously, I had to think about it and worry about how I feel. Now I can just go, warm up, and let it rip."