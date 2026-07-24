Mike LaFleur Conducts First Training Camp Practice As Head Coach

It's been a long time coming for Mike LaFleur.

On Thursday, the first-time head coach conducted his initial training camp practice at State Farm Stadium. An accomplishment? Certainly.

But there wasn't time for LaFleur to relish the moment

"I don't have time to think about it," LaFleur said. "For me, it's 'What's next?'"

Training camp is different in many ways compared to years past. Practices are held later in the day, which was an intentional decision by LaFleur.

"When we broke it up, a lot of our meetings, our training, a lot of camaraderie, eating, sleeping, that's what the Wigwam (Resort) should be," LaFleur said. "When they come to the stadium, whether it's Sunday, September 20th (for) our first game or our first preseason game or right now in training camp, I want them (to know) this is football. There's nothing else going on."

LaFleur, however, has already earned a reputation for trying to make any location a spot where meetings can be held.

"He has a crazy offensive coordinator mentality," center Hjalte Froholdt said. "He goes in, stops everything, and just starts teaching. It's fun to have that an offensive-minded head coach and he loves these teaching moments. We might get a break or not get all the reps in, but he's in it, and then everybody listens."

For the Cardinals, there is time to get additional reps. With the Hall of Fame game in two weeks, the Cardinals and Panthers each get an additional week of training camp. For LaFleur, that extra week meshes perfectly with how he hoped to structure practice.

The Cardinals will hold four four-day blocks, which will feature three practices, a jog-through, and a day off. The third block schedule lines up with their travel day to Cleveland and will continue once they return to Tempe in anticipation for the second preseason game against the Raiders.

"It actually fits pretty well," LaFleur said. "I know the guys know I'm very excited that we got the extra block with the first year in the scheme. ... At least we got that extra block, so if we miss a day here or there, you felt like you made up for it on the front end."

LaFleur credited his former boss, Rams coach Sean McVay, for the practice structure.

It will undoubtedly be a season of transition for the Cardinals under LaFleur. For safety Budda Baker, this is his fifth different head coach. Yes, it's a new voice, but it's also a different perspective on the culture they hope to form going into 2026.

Seating in the locker room has changed. In the past, positions were grouped near each other. Now, it's mixed. A players lounge has been set up.

Going into the first week of camp, the difference has been felt.