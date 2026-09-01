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LaFleur, Cardinals Maximizing Extra Week Before Regular Season Hits

Coach happy with routine, but wants team to earn primetime slots

Sep 01, 2026 at 03:17 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Josh Sweat takes part in Tuesday's practice.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Josh Sweat takes part in Tuesday's practice.

Mike LaFleur called his practice on Tuesday "pretty loaded."

The Cardinals coach built a difficult day both mentally and physically, for the "last of the heavy practices" this season. The players will gear down some the next two days, before an NFL-mandated long weekend.

When Labor Day arrives Monday, the Cardinals will be back for a bonus day as Week 1 of the season will begin and LaFleur gets to lay out what he believes is the best way to prep a team on a weekly basis.

"You love routine, we got routine," LaFleur said. "We play 17 Sundays in the daytime. We all understand why. If we want to play in those primetime slots, on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Netflix and those kinds of things, we have to go earn those spots."

Next week will be all about the Chargers, whom the Cardinals visit on Sept. 13.

There are still things to be sorted.

A handful of "starting" jobs still are undecided, LaFleur said, without specifically saying which ones. Some are moot; whether Andrew Billings or Roy Lopez starts at nose tackle, for instance, they will rotate playing time.

But it's still important to talk to everyone involved. LaFleur brought up a saying he has used often, "where communication lacks, negativity fills the void."

PHOTOS: 2026 Training Camp at Dignity Health Training Center

Take a look at the best images of the 2026 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center, presented by Desert Financial

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay (81) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay (81) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during 2026 Training Camp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
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The Cardinals need to see where running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and right guard Isaiah Adams (knee) are with their injuries; LaFleur said the status of each will likely come down to game weekend.

The players also haven't gone through a regular season with LaFleur. One detail he emphasized on Tuesday was that Saturday walkthoughs the day before the game are "going to be nothing like they've ever done before."

At least there is time to breathe and plan. This has long been the week of limbo for NFL watchers, an eternity in some ways before the preseason ends and the regular season begins.

But LaFleur loves the modern timeline, much better than when teams played four preseason games and finished on a Thursday, forcing weekend cuts over Labor Day weekend as teams went right into Week 1.

This schedule, LaFleur acknowledged, "fit really well for us."

TWO MORE TO PRACTICE SQUAD

The Cardinals added two veterans to the practice squad on Tuesday: defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte and offensive lineman Vershon Lee. Harrison-Hunte spent last season in Carolina as a rookie. Lee's rookie season last year was with the Vikings.

In a twist of fate, it was Harrison-Hunte, while playing for the Panthers, who sacked Cardinals QB Carson Beck in the Hall of Fame game last month -- the play that hurt Beck's ribs and kept him out of the remainder of the preseason.

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