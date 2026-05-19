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NFL Raises Number Of International Games To Play In 2027

Owners approved up to 10 games overseas; any more would require NFLPA approval

May 19, 2026 at 02:37 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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The NFL international imprint will keep growing.

Owners approved at their Tuesday meeting to increase the league's number of international games to 10 for the 2027 season, up from the nine in 2026. The number can actually be 11, because the Jaguars have a a home game at London's Wembley Stadium that is already baked into their annual home schedule.

If the league ever wants more than that, they will have to negotiate with the NFL Players Association. And it's safe to say the NFL will want to do that. There has always been a hope to expand the international schedule to 16 total games, allowing for every team to have one game out of the country every season. That, along with an eventual 18-game schedule, has been a possibility.

The owners also approved a resolution where teams no longer can "protect" any of their home games/opponent from being chosen as an international game. That will make the availability wide open to take some of the best matchups if the NFL so chooses.

The Cardinals, of course, have played internationally three times: a loss to the 49ers in Mexico City in 2022, a loss to the Rams in London in 2017, and a win in Mexico City against the 49ers in 2005 -- the NFL's first-ever regular season game out of the country. (They also played preseason games in England and Japan.)

A general view of Estadio Azteca during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

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