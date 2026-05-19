NFL Raises Number Of International Games To Play In 2027

The NFL international imprint will keep growing.

Owners approved at their Tuesday meeting to increase the league's number of international games to 10 for the 2027 season, up from the nine in 2026. The number can actually be 11, because the Jaguars have a a home game at London's Wembley Stadium that is already baked into their annual home schedule.

If the league ever wants more than that, they will have to negotiate with the NFL Players Association. And it's safe to say the NFL will want to do that. There has always been a hope to expand the international schedule to 16 total games, allowing for every team to have one game out of the country every season. That, along with an eventual 18-game schedule, has been a possibility.

The owners also approved a resolution where teams no longer can "protect" any of their home games/opponent from being chosen as an international game. That will make the availability wide open to take some of the best matchups if the NFL so chooses.