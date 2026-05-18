On Jacoby Brissett Situation And The First OTA for Carson Beck

The Cardinals began their voluntary OTAs on Monday -- a quick refresher, OTAs are Phase 3, with helmets and offense v defense allowed, just no significant contact, DBs can't challenge pass catchers, etc., etc. -- and the quarterback situation was unchanged.

Gardner Minshew II, Carson Beck and Kedon Slovis were the ones throwing passes. Jacoby Brissett remains absent, with the situation the "same as where we were a few weeks ago," coach Mike LaFleur said. Brissett is reportedly looking for a contract upgrade.

LaFleur acknowledged only that the team and Brissett have had contact, "I'll keep it at that." But as he does every time he's asked about the subject, he emphasized this offseason work is not mandatory. LaFleur also does not sound concerned that Brissett, a 10-year NFL veteran, has not been in the building.

"Like I have said with Jacoby and all veterans I've ever been around, they've played football," LaFleur said. "The hardest thing to do in this league is get used to the speed of the game. Not just rookies, but the second- and third-year guys. (Jacoby) has played a lot of football. He's done probably everything we've ever done schematically, it's just a little different verbiage. It's the flip stuff, the speed of the game -- if a rookie isn't here, you're like 'Oh crap.' Because it takes a minute."

Wide receiver Michael Wilson meshes well with Brissett, with Brissett a big reason Wilson broke out into a 1,000-yard season last year. But Wilson also knows the business of football keeps going.

"Words can't describe how I feel about playing with Jacoby," Wilson said, adding "the orgaziation is going to keep going, the train is going to keep going. I'm not going to hold anything against Jacoby because he's trying to figure out his situation ... but it's business as usual."

Minshew was taking the starter reps during the open part of work Monday, but rookie third-round pick Carson Beck also got into the mix for the first time. LaFleur said he was impressed with Beck, particularly in the pre-snap operation with which the coach holds so dear.