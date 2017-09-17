Phil Dawson Finds Redemption

He punctuated it with a yell and a fist pump.

"Since I became a Cardinal, I've had to hear about last year almost daily," Dawson said. "That builds up. To be around that so much and hear that so much, it's hard not to get caught up in that. To have it go the other way, it all came to the surface pretty quick."

Dawson has missed two field goals in the first two games, but safety Tyrann Mathieu had a huge interception early in overtime to set him up for redemption. He originally made the game-winner in regulation, but it was waved off because Colts coach Chuck Pagano called timeout right before the snap.

"Just didn't regroup fast enough," Dawson said. "Made the first one and they called timeout. I didn't realize they had called timeout so I thought we had won the game. Find out we had to reload. Credit them for that. Thought I got roughed on the second one but doesn't matter now. Defense got a huge turnover and we went out and redeemed ourselves."

Coach Bruce Arians was asked if he had any less faith in Dawson as he lined up for the kick in overtime, but that wasn't running through his head.

"I was still in shock from the other one," Arians said.

CHRIS JOHNSON BACK IN THE FLOW