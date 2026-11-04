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Jacoby Brissett Expected To Be Traded To Ravens

Baltimore has lost top two quarterbacks for season

Published: Nov 04, 2026 at 01:22 PM Updated: Nov 04, 2026 at 02:42 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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Jacoby Brissett reportedly isn't going to be a Cardinal much longer.

In a trade that seemed destined to happen, multiple reports said Wednesday that the veteran quarterback, who was moved to third on the depth chart this week, will be traded to the Ravens in the coming days.

Brissett's availability from the Cardinals dovetailed right to Baltimore's need, after starter Lamar Jackson and backup Snoop Huntley went down with season-ending injuries.

The Ravens play Thursday night this week.

"Out of respect for the process and working to get stuff finalized, I really don't have much of a comment on it," coach Mike LaFleur said. "We're going to let the process play out for that."

Brissett reportedly has already said goodbyes to teammates. LaFleur did add he thought the timeline for a deal would be "in the next few days."

The Cardinals aren't the only team in Sunday's game in Seattle that is going through a QB change this week. The Seahawks said Wednesday that starter Sam Darnold will miss the game against the Cardinals with a quad injury.

Backup Drew Lock, who has missed the last two games with an elbow injury, is expected to fill in. Lock started against the Cardinals in Week 2 this year as well when Darnold was out.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the Week 8 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Arlington, TX.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals

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