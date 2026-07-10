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Carson Beck Unsigned, But Not Rare For Top Drafted QBs

Top 4 selected signal-callers among handful of rookies without contracts

Jul 10, 2026 at 09:16 AM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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As the offseason rolls closer to the end, there are only a handful of NFL draft picks still unsigned. One is Cardinals third-round quarterback Carson Beck. Given he is a QB, though, it's not out of the ordinary.

Of the eight selections who haven't signed yet, four are QBs -- the first four quarterbacks selected, including Beck.

(Before we go any further, yes, the Cardinals signed their third-round pick last year, Jordan Burch, on May 8. But second-round pick Will Johnson didn't sign until July 22 -- report day for the Cardinals. The Cardinals happen to report to training camp on July 22 again this year. Beck is going to sign, and I'll be surprised if he doesn't sign before practice starts. Once everyone went on vacation, things tend to be on hold.)

Even though rookie contracts are essentially slotted, quarterbacks still have a slightly greater ability to negotiate certain terms. Call it the perks of playing the game's most important position. So Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson still are talking to their teams. And the other third-round QB besides Beck, Drew Allar, is doing the same.

There is always a chance guarantees are part of the discussion, especially for a QB. Beck is the first pick of the third round, so the choice right ahead of him is a second-rounder: Seahawks defensive back Bud Clark, who had 70 percent of his deal guaranteed. Last year's No. 65 pick, Giants defensive tackle Darius Alexander, had about 24 percent of his deal guaranteed.

Regardless of the business details, Beck will be in a spotlight. All QBs are. His contract won't hinder his path.

Current unsigned NFL draft picks:

RoundOverall pickPositionNameTeam
11QBFernando MendozaRaiders
113QBTy SimpsonRams
255LBGabe JacasPatriots
365QBCarson BeckCardinals
369TESam RoushBears
376QBDrew AllarSteelers
4101CBJermod McCoyRaiders
4106GFebechi NwaiwuTexans
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during Phase Three of OTAs at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 18, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals

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