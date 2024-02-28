Seeking The 'Nasty' On The Defensive Line Important For Cardinals

The Super Bowl highlighted Chris Jones of the Chiefs. The Cardinals have seen twice a season for too many seasons the greatness of Aaron Donald.

The Cardinals tried to piece together, after Zach Allen left as a free agent and J.J. Watt retired, a new defensive line. It wasn't enough, and was undercut often by injuries. All four of the aforementioned free agents – L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins, Leki Fotu, Jonathan Ledbetter – missed time with injuries. Collier and Watkins missed almost the whole season. So merely making sure there are numbers around a player like Stills is crucial.

But finding a star – or at least a potential star – would change the tenor of the defense and would figure to have a trickle-down effect throughout the unit.

"Every draft is different, there are free agents out there who have shown they can wreck games," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. "That's a premium position for a reason. Is he run defender, is he a pass defender? Those guys are guys that can do both at a high level. That's what you're looking for. And I'm also looking for a guy who can align in different spots.

"Versatility is a word I use for defensive linemen. Game wreckers typically can."

Over the years, edge rushers have been considered more of a premium position, and since the departures of Chandler Jones and Haason Reddick, the Cardinals have a need there too. BJ Ojulari had flashes as a second-round pick (four sacks) but the Cards could use their second first-round pick or their early second-round selection on a Jared Verse or Chris Braswell, perhaps.

But up front, where the Cardinals need to get more stout, there are names to choose from, whether it is a second Byron Murphy (II, from Texas) or Florida State's Braden Fiske or even Dorlus.