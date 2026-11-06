Trey McBride Proving To Be All-Pro At Trash Talking Too

Is hurdling a defender in a game similar to trash-talking a defender?

Mostly, no. But for Trey McBride, the All-Pro tight end seems to be as sheepish about his yapping at opponents as he has been about his hurdling.

On Sunday, he was again caught on camera/mics trash-talking, this time questioning Cowboys rookie Caleb Downs about whether he should've been a first-round pick. But when talking about it, that same "aw shucks" kind of smile emerges.

"I don't think about it at all," McBride said. "I play with a lot of passion, I play with a lot of big personality when I'm out there. I just kind of turn into a different person. That's just part of the game, I guess. When I catch a ball I let the other guy know, and the ball has found me a lot lately, so I let them know a lot.

"I don't want that to be a part of my game but at the same time I'm not going to change who I am."