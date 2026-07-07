Josh Sweat Returns To NFL Top 100 List

Josh Sweat was not happy when he was left out of the Pro Bowl last season. But his peers noticed his big year in 2025, as he jumped up in the annual NFL Top 100 list to No. 78 this year.
He was No. 95 last year, coming off his final year playing for the Eagles.
The list is compiled by votes from NFL players and is being released, 10 a week, on X. Sweat is the first Cardinal to make an appearance. (Having seen some ballots over the years in real time, I can assure all that a) the players are indeed the ones voting, for those who question it all the time, and b) not every player necessarily takes it as seriously as you might hope.)
Sweat had a career-best 12 sacks last season. He was a bright spot on a defense that struggled much of the season.
He remains crucial to what the defense will look like this season. And yes, I fully expect him to be a part of the Cardinals' defense, regardless of what has turned into a ton of speculation around him this offseason once he didn't participate in the voluntary work (which he hasn't the past number of years, whether it be Philadelphia or Arizona.)
As for any other potential Cardinals making the top 100 list, you expect Trey McBride for sure. Could there be anyone else? Good question.