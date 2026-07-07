Josh Sweat Returns To NFL Top 100 List

Josh Sweat was not happy when he was left out of the Pro Bowl last season. But his peers noticed his big year in 2025, as he jumped up in the annual NFL Top 100 list to No. 78 this year.

The list is compiled by votes from NFL players and is being released, 10 a week, on X. Sweat is the first Cardinal to make an appearance. (Having seen some ballots over the years in real time, I can assure all that a) the players are indeed the ones voting, for those who question it all the time, and b) not every player necessarily takes it as seriously as you might hope.)