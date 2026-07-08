Budda Baker Continues His NFL Top 100 Run

Budda Baker feigns irritation when he talks about being considered old. He heads into a 10th NFL season, of course, but the man just turned 30. That is far from old.

But the safety is seasoned, and that experience is littered with accolades. His peers around the NFL understand that reputation, and so Baker landed for a seventh straight year on the NFL Top 100 list on Wednesday, at No. 75 overall.

"I listen to a song called 'Pride Is The Devil' by J. Cole," Baker said during OTAs. "For me, it's a matter of, each and every year, putting in that work to be better. To be better as a player, to be better as a person and a teammate. I know I'm entering Year 10, but feeling like every year is my rookie year, continuing to work and grind like I need to earn the job."