For What It's Worth In June, Offensive Edition

As mentioned previous -- when I did a post for this for the defense on Thursday -- this is the time of year where everyone is getting down time. Before I take some myself, I take a shot at naming the starters for the Week 1 opener against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

This is an educated guess. Am I perfect on these over the years? Far from it. But from where we stand right now, before training camp (and any potential battles take place to win jobs) this is how I'd see it.

Quarterback – Jacoby Brissett. OK, so I know this is what will likely get the most attention. Brissett didn't practice during the offseason while he hopes to get a contract upgrade. There are things that can change/happen between now and Sept. 13 that can drastically alter the outcome, but as of now, I still think Brissett is the guy.

Running back – Jeremiyah Love. The running back room has a lot of options. But you don't spend the third overall pick on a back of Love's caliber and then bring him in off the bench.

Wide receiver – Marvin Harrison Jr. MHJ talked about how he tends to dwell on the negative. Here's hoping there is little negative on which to dwell as he seeks to find a consistent high level.

Wide receiver – Michael Wilson. Not sure when/if he gets a contract extension, but after those last 12 games or so, everyone is anxious to see Wilson's follow-up.

Tight end – Trey McBride. Best in the NFL.

Tight end – Tip Reiman. Mike LaFleur has talked up Reiman, who is coming off a serious ankle injury. There is every reason to think he'll be an important cog in the offense.

Right tackle – Elijah Wilkinson. The Cardinals went into free agency to bring back Wilkinson for a tackle spot that always seems to be in search of upgrade. There are some guys who could push for the role, but there was a reason they grabbed Wilkinson.

Right guard – Chase Bisontis. All offseason it was Isaiah Adams manning the first-string and Adams could still be the guy. But when you take a guy with the second pick of the second round, you hope he's ready from jump.

Center – Hjalte Froholdt. So steady since arriving. A good leader. And he stays healthy, which has been tough for offensive linemen.

Left guard – Isaac Seumalo. The big free-agent signing to lock down left guard. I'd expect a lot of Love runs to veer to the left side of the line.