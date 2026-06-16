Once Healthy, Cardinals Expect Reiman To Tip The Scales

Trey McBride is the superstar, and there have been plenty of times new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur has talked about his top tight end this offseason.

But there is another tight end that Lafleur has mentioned multiple times, including unprompted: Tip Reiman.

Reiman, the 2024 third-round pick, was making a name for himself last year before a devastating ankle injury in Week 5. He still hasn't been doing football work, showing up in the later part of OTA/minicamp practices in bare feet to watch his teammates, but LaFleur said last month he expects Reiman to be "ready to roll" when training camp starts.

(As an aside I was happy to have a reason to use the photo on this post; Reiman flanked by Elijah Higgins and McBride looks like it was posed for their album cover or upcoming movie poster.)

Injury aside, LaFleur has dropped plenty of hints that he plans to lean into multiple tight end sets. With McBride, Reiman and Higgins, he has a very good room to do that.

Reiman feels like a key, however. Both because his skillset as a blocker looms after the Cardinals drafted running back Jeremiyah Love, and because, well, LaFleur has said as much.