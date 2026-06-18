For What It's Worth In June, Defensive Edition

It's almost time for time off. The players and coaches and front office are already there, but for those writing about them too. But before I shuffle off to recharge -- training camp report day is just over a month away, on July 22 -- I will once again take a shot at predicting what the Cardinals' starting lineup will be when they take the field on Sept. 13 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

This, and I can't emphasize it enough, is an educated guess. At this point, there are more than a couple spots of the starting 22 that will be determined by training camp work. As it should be. But going into my 27th season covering the team, I can still give it a go with experience and knowledge.

So we have the defense today. The offense post will come Friday.

Defensive end – Darius Robinson. Big year for the 2024 first-rounder. He knows it. His play could be a linchpin to the direction of the defense.

Nose tackle – Roy Lopez. Went to Detroit for one season and had a nice year. Solid choice to plug in the middle.

Defensive end – Walter Nolen III. Got hurt, yes. But when he played as a rookie, man did he look good.

Outside linebacker – Zaven Collins. DC Nick Rallis has always loved all the things Collins can do in this defense.

Inside linebacker – Mack Wilson Sr. The Cardinals missed something significant when his ribs injury sidelined him for the back half of 2025.

Outside linebacker – Josh Sweat. Sweat is gonna be Sweat. That should include 10 or 12 sacks, which this team needs.

Nickel – Sean Murphy-Bunting. Coming off a lost 2025, SMB moves back into a spot where he shined earlier in his career. At some point, Garrett Williams will be back. But given the Achilles rehab, it still makes sense to me Murphy-Bunting is there Week 1.

Cornerback – Will Johnson. Played well as a rookie. Still looking for that first interception, but he has too much talent to have that be an issue for much longer.

Cornerback – Denzel Burke. Last year, I thought this would be Max Melton and Melton could still make a push. But Burke, the 2025 fifth-round pick, was solid as a rookie. He will have to hold off a few people -- does Williams get this role? Starling Thomas V? -- but his work last season gives him a leg up.

Safety – Rabbit Taylor-Demerson. With Jalen Thompson's departure, the door is open for Rabbit. The Cardinals also signed veteran Andrew Wingard, who wants to make a play for a starting spot too. Can Rabbit run to the starting lineup first?