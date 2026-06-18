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For What It's Worth In June, Defensive Edition

A prediction of the starters against the Chargers in September

Jun 18, 2026 at 12:32 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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It's almost time for time off. The players and coaches and front office are already there, but for those writing about them too. But before I shuffle off to recharge -- training camp report day is just over a month away, on July 22 -- I will once again take a shot at predicting what the Cardinals' starting lineup will be when they take the field on Sept. 13 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

This, and I can't emphasize it enough, is an educated guess. At this point, there are more than a couple spots of the starting 22 that will be determined by training camp work. As it should be. But going into my 27th season covering the team, I can still give it a go with experience and knowledge.

So we have the defense today. The offense post will come Friday.

Defensive end – Darius Robinson. Big year for the 2024 first-rounder. He knows it. His play could be a linchpin to the direction of the defense.

Nose tackle – Roy Lopez. Went to Detroit for one season and had a nice year. Solid choice to plug in the middle.

Defensive end – Walter Nolen III. Got hurt, yes. But when he played as a rookie, man did he look good.

Outside linebacker – Zaven Collins. DC Nick Rallis has always loved all the things Collins can do in this defense.

Inside linebacker – Mack Wilson Sr. The Cardinals missed something significant when his ribs injury sidelined him for the back half of 2025.

Outside linebacker – Josh Sweat. Sweat is gonna be Sweat. That should include 10 or 12 sacks, which this team needs.

Nickel – Sean Murphy-Bunting. Coming off a lost 2025, SMB moves back into a spot where he shined earlier in his career. At some point, Garrett Williams will be back. But given the Achilles rehab, it still makes sense to me Murphy-Bunting is there Week 1.

Cornerback – Will Johnson. Played well as a rookie. Still looking for that first interception, but he has too much talent to have that be an issue for much longer.

Cornerback – Denzel Burke. Last year, I thought this would be Max Melton and Melton could still make a push. But Burke, the 2025 fifth-round pick, was solid as a rookie. He will have to hold off a few people -- does Williams get this role? Starling Thomas V? -- but his work last season gives him a leg up.

Safety – Rabbit Taylor-Demerson. With Jalen Thompson's departure, the door is open for Rabbit. The Cardinals also signed veteran Andrew Wingard, who wants to make a play for a starting spot too. Can Rabbit run to the starting lineup first?

Safety – Budda Baker. The veteran remains the anchor.

ILB Mack Wilson Sr.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
ILB Mack Wilson Sr.

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