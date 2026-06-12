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After Passing Of Father, Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Creates Scholarship Fund

Hall of Fame wide receiver's father was longtime journalist

Jun 12, 2026 at 01:12 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the father of the Cardinals Hall of Fame wide receiver, passed away earlier this month at the age of 71. On Friday, Larry Fitzgerald Jr. tweeted out a message that included a scholarship fund in his dad's name.

"Thank you to everyone who has reach out with support during these past few days. Your kindness has meant so much to my family and me.

This week, we're honoring my father's 72nd birthday by keeping his legacy going through his passion for journalism.

In his memory, our family has started the Larry Fitzgerald Scholarship Fund with the National Association of Black Journalists to support the next generation of journalists."

The public can donate through this link. Fitzgerald Sr. was part of the Minnesota sports journalism scene beginning in 1978, writing for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder and hosting multiple radio shows over the years. He was also a regular at Cardinals games for many years when his son first arrived in Arizona. He became the first father to cover his son at a Super Bowl when the Cardinals played the Steelers during the 2008 season.

Fitzgerald Jr. will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August. His father was on hand in February in San Francisco, when his son was officially announced as voted into Canton.

Fitz and Dad
Pete VanderStoep/Arizona Cardinals

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