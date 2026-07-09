As Training Camp Approaches, Jacoby Brissett Works Out With Teammates

When the Cardinals report to training camp on July 22, one of the storylines will be the arrival of quarterback Jacoby Brissett and where his status sits as he tries to get a contract upgrade.

But with players in the last couple of weeks of time off, Brissett posted on social media workouts with teammates, including wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride. Whatever his situation might be -- and despite him missing voluntary work this offseason -- the veteran clearly is working to mesh with guys like McBride in the context of Mike LaFleur's new offense.

Brissett was at mandatory minicamp but did not participate in the lone minicamp practice the Cardinals held.

LaFleur said at the end of minicamp that he wasn't yet concerned about QB1. Training camp will be telling, especially how much work Brissett gets as practices begin (and whether there is any change in his contract.)