Michael Wilson Prognosis Good For 2027 Return

The other big injury of the week was the torn UCL for QB Gardner Minshew, who now will have season-ending surgery.

LaFleur was asked if he knew how badly Minshew was hurt during the game. Minshew, who was injured on the final play of the first half, played the rest of the game.

"These guys are tough, they want to be out there," LaFleur said. "If he thought it was something big, he would've done what he thought was right for the team, but he didn't because he didn't think it was that big of a deal.