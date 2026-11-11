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Michael Wilson Prognosis Good For 2027 Return

Minshew to have surgery on right elbow

Nov 11, 2026 at 02:17 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Michael Wilson is out for the season. But he will be back.

A neck injury -- a fractured vertebrae -- is no joke, and it's fair to wonder what could happen. Neck injuries ultimately ended the careers of Travis Vokolek and Andre Baccellia last season. Wilson's I'm doing OK post on social media, which said in part "Not the ending I envisioned" also raised eyebrows of the severity.

But coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday the team's top wide receiver will return for 2027, although when that happens next year is still TBD.

"I just know the prognosis is really good in terms of for the future," LaFleur said. "It's not anything that will affect him moving forward.

"It's a positive outlook in what could have been a negative," LaFleur said.

Wilson, who had 51 receptions in nine games, signed a contract extension through 2029.

The other big injury of the week was the torn UCL for QB Gardner Minshew, who now will have season-ending surgery.

LaFleur was asked if he knew how badly Minshew was hurt during the game. Minshew, who was injured on the final play of the first half, played the rest of the game.

"These guys are tough, they want to be out there," LaFleur said. "If he thought it was something big, he would've done what he thought was right for the team, but he didn't because he didn't think it was that big of a deal.

"Even when I saw him Monday, he felt good. and then we got the tests back. And I was devastated for him."

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 9 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Seattle, WA.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals

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