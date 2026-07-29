Mike LaFleur Makes Sure Cardinals Have Instant Practice Feedback With Video 

The jumbo screens on either end of the field at State Farm Stadium carry replays during training camp practices, although they are different than what one would see at a Cardinals game – and the purpose isn't necessarily so fans can watch during open practices.

Instead, it's for the players and coaches, to learn from their work in real time.

"Getting the coaching immediately, good or bad, I think, is so beneficial," coach Mike LaFleur said Tuesday ahead of the Cardinals' first padded practice of camp. "That's what sticks with them.

"Like I tell all the coaches, you should be able to see practice live watching your guys, but there are a lot of things, particularly up front with the O-line D-line, to get two or three cracks at (seeing) it before the next play, coach up your guys to do it the right way. It should streamline and make our post-practice meetings as a staff go way quicker because we have already seen it and we've made the corrections."

The system isn't with the usual cameras usually used in-house with game replays. Instead, the football crew simply attaches the computer to broadcast, and then as the plays are shot in real time in their DVSport program, they immediately pop up on the giant video boards.

What is seen are the same views players and coaches will get later as they go back over practice and evaluate the plays.

It's an idea LaFleur brought with him from Los Angeles, where Sean McVay and the Rams utilize it (LaFleur said the Falcons and Vikings also do the same).

It won't end after camp, either. LaFleur said the Cardinals will get two (much smaller) videoboards for the sidelines at the practice field at the Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe.

This is the first time LaFleur had practiced in a stadium, so it was the first time the replays loomed quite as large.