As Draft Approaches, The History Of 4 And 27

The last time the Cardinals took a player at No. 4, they took a wide receiver.
It was 1972, and the team selected Oregon wideout Bobby Moore -- a very nice pick. Moore developed into a multi-time Pro Bowler, albeit later with the Vikings, under his new name: Ahmad Rashad.
The Cardinals are picking at 4 again this week in the draft. OK, they are scheduled to pick at 4; a trade remains possible. And yes, if the Cardinals take the No. 4 overall selection again for the first time in 52 years, it very well could be a wide receiver. Marvin Harrison Jr. is possible, although Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze have earned their way into the conversation.
The last time the Cardinals took at player at No. 27 was a lot more recently. Washington State safety Deone Bucannon was the pick, although defensive coordinator Todd Bowles turned him into a "dollar backer" and the Cards had him play a major role on the defense that helped put the team in the 2015 NFC Championship.
What the Cardinals do at 27 -- if they remain in that spot -- will be based on what happens at 4. Or with a trade. But for now, they are at 4 and 27, selections that even if the team doesn't move from could provide a significant jolt for 2024 and beyond.
At 27, there is more of a risk factor, not a surprise given how much lower it is. (The Cardinals ended up at 27 in 2014 when they had 20; they traded with the Saints, who took wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The Cards took Bucannon, and then with the extra third-round pick they received they took wide receiver John Brown.)
DeAndre Hopkins was the pick at 27 back in 2013. The best No. 27 pick ever is a pretty easy choice -- Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino in 1983.
A look at the No. 27 pick over the last decade underscores the hit-and-miss reality:
|Year
|Name (Pick 27)
|Position
|Team
|2023
|Anton Harrison
|T
|Jaguars
|2022
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Jaguars
|2021
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Ravens
|2020
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Seahawks
|2019
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Raiders
|2018
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|Seahawks
|2017
|Tre'Davious White
|CB
|Bills
|2016
|Kenny Clark
|DT
|Packers
|2015
|Bryon Jones
|CB
|Cowboys
|2014
|Deone Bucannon
|S
|Cardinals
As for the fourth overall pick, history has been littered with stars and Hall of Famers. Among the players picked at No. 4 since the merged drafts of the AFL and NFL: Steelers defensive tackle Joe Greene, Patriots guard John Hannah, Bears running back Walter Payton, Eagles/Packers defensive tackle Reggie White, Chiefs edge Derrick Thomas, and Washington/49ers tackle Trent Williams.
Over the past decade, the No. 4 spot has again provided big names but also some picks that are off the mark. Two of those players were receivers, in Amari Cooper and Sammy Watkins:
|Year
|Name (Pick 4)
|Position
|Team
|2023
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Colts
|2022
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Jets
|2021
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Falcons
|2020
|Andrew Thomas
|T
|Giants
|2019
|Clelin Ferrell
|DE
|Raiders
|2018
|Denzel Ward
|S
|Browns
|2017
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|Jaguars
|2016
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Cowboys
|2015
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Raiders
|2014
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|Bills
It will be the fourth time since the Cardinals moved to Arizona in 1988 in which the team will have two first-round picks. In 1989, they took linebacker Eric Hill (10) and offensive lineman Joe Wolf (17). In 1993, they got running back Garrison Hearst (3) and offensive lineman Ernest Dye (18). In 1999 they got wide receiver David Boston (8) and offensive lineman L.J. Shelton (21). And in 2003, they selected wide receiver Bryan Johnson (17) and defensive end Calvin Pace (18).
That list will grow Thursday -- assuming they don't find a way to add a third first-round pick.