As Draft Approaches, The History Of 4 And 27

The last time the Cardinals took a player at No. 4, they took a wide receiver.

It was 1972, and the team selected Oregon wideout Bobby Moore -- a very nice pick. Moore developed into a multi-time Pro Bowler, albeit later with the Vikings, under his new name: Ahmad Rashad.

The Cardinals are picking at 4 again this week in the draft. OK, they are scheduled to pick at 4; a trade remains possible. And yes, if the Cardinals take the No. 4 overall selection again for the first time in 52 years, it very well could be a wide receiver. Marvin Harrison Jr. is possible, although Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze have earned their way into the conversation.

The last time the Cardinals took at player at No. 27 was a lot more recently. Washington State safety Deone Bucannon was the pick, although defensive coordinator Todd Bowles turned him into a "dollar backer" and the Cards had him play a major role on the defense that helped put the team in the 2015 NFC Championship.

What the Cardinals do at 27 -- if they remain in that spot -- will be based on what happens at 4. Or with a trade. But for now, they are at 4 and 27, selections that even if the team doesn't move from could provide a significant jolt for 2024 and beyond.

At 27, there is more of a risk factor, not a surprise given how much lower it is. (The Cardinals ended up at 27 in 2014 when they had 20; they traded with the Saints, who took wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The Cards took Bucannon, and then with the extra third-round pick they received they took wide receiver John Brown.)

DeAndre Hopkins was the pick at 27 back in 2013. The best No. 27 pick ever is a pretty easy choice -- Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino in 1983.