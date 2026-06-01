Myles Garrett To Rams As NFC West Gets Even More Formidable

When the Rams took quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 in the draft for thoughts of a future after Matthew Stafford, there was much speculation about how that helped a team pushing to win the Super Bowl in 2026. Then came Monday, when multiple reports had the Rams getting NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in a trade with the Browns (for Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.)

And the NFC West got more difficult than it already was.

The Cardinals play the Rams in Los Angeles in Week 6 and host the Rams in Week 10. Generally you'd think left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. would get the assignment on Garrett, but right tackle Elijah Wilkinson will get his turn, I'd expect. Dealing with Aaron Donald had been hard enough, and when Donald retired, it was good for everyone else in the division.