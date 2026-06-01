 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Myles Garrett To Rams As NFC West Gets Even More Formidable

Trade brings reigning Defensive Player of Year to Cardinals' division

Jun 01, 2026 at 10:36 AM
Author Image
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

When the Rams took quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 in the draft for thoughts of a future after Matthew Stafford, there was much speculation about how that helped a team pushing to win the Super Bowl in 2026. Then came Monday, when multiple reports had the Rams getting NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in a trade with the Browns (for Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.)

And the NFC West got more difficult than it already was.

The Cardinals play the Rams in Los Angeles in Week 6 and host the Rams in Week 10. Generally you'd think left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. would get the assignment on Garrett, but right tackle Elijah Wilkinson will get his turn, I'd expect. Dealing with Aaron Donald had been hard enough, and when Donald retired, it was good for everyone else in the division.

New coach Mike LaFleur has engendered good feelings from his team and his offense in the first offseason of his reign. This will be another major factor he will have to account for as he puts together his first-year gameplans for the Rams.

Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt (left), a former Browns teammate of Myles Garrett, and Garrett talk after the Cardinals and Browns played in 2023.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt (left), a former Browns teammate of Myles Garrett, and Garrett talk after the Cardinals and Browns played in 2023.

Related Content

news

Michael Wilson Won't Let Extension Conversation Derail His Offseason

Wide receiver heading into final season of rookie contract

news

NFL Raises Number Of International Games To Play In 2027

Owners approved up to 10 games overseas; any more would require NFLPA approval

news

On Jacoby Brissett Situation And The First OTA for Carson Beck

Quarterback situation remains TBD for Cardinals

news

Jeremiyah Love, Carson Beck Suit Up For First Time As Cardinals

NFLPA event gets draft picks into uniform

news

Optimism For What O-Line Can Be For Cardinals

New ESPN ranking has unit in top half of NFL

news

Larry Fitzgerald Stops By To Visit Cardinals Rookies

Hall of Fame wide receiver gets look at 2026 draft class

news

Cardinals, Jacoby Brissett 'Good From A Dialogue Standpoint'

Quarterback has not been present at voluntary work

news

Remembering Calais One More Time For His Full Circle Journey

Regardless of what happens now, 2025 reunion was memorable

news

The Cardinals, Aaron Rodgers, And The Team's QB Focus

Speculation about veteran leaks into national conversation

news

Marcus Freeman Makes Clear His Love For Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame coach praises Cardinals running back, as well as son of former Cardinals wide receiver

news

Former Cardinal Josh Mauro Passes Away

Defensive lineman, who spent parts of six seasons in Arizona, was 35

Advertising