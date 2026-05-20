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Michael Wilson Won't Let Extension Conversation Derail His Offseason

Wide receiver heading into final season of rookie contract

May 20, 2026 at 09:40 AM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The idea that Michael Wilson could get a contract extension this offseason as he goes into the final year of his rookie deal came up months ago.

"Michael is everything we want in our program to be about," GM Monti Ossenfort said at the Scouting Combine in February.

That makes sense, with Wilson excellent off the field, with the media, in the locker room and of course, a guy who exploded in the second half of last season, ranking among the top producers in the NFL on his way to his first 1,000-yard season.

Wilson finished with 78 catches for 1,006 yards and 7 touchdowns (after his line was 8-52-1 five games into the 17-game season.) He also played every game of a season for the first time since high school, an important step.

Wilson knows his contract situation is a story. He is due $3.9 million this season. He declined to get into specifics, preferring to keep the conversation between himself and the Cardinals.

"Truthfully that whole situation isn't going to dictate my offseason," Wilson said. "That's not something that I want to show up to the building with it on my mind. I don't want that to affect how I show up every single day because ultimately that stuff is going to take care of itself.

"What I did last year, I can't change. that's my resumé. That's what we are going off of. But as soon as Week 1 starts and we're playing against the Chargers, contract stuff, that doesn't matter, what I did (last year) doesn't matter. I need to make sure I'm taking care of what I can now, tomorrow, the next day after that. That's going to help me replicate (last) season and build on it."

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Phase Two of the offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center on Monday, May 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals

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