Cardinals Finalize 2026 Preseason Schedule 

There will be a ton of opportunities for Mike LaFleur to evaluate his roster with four preseason games on the docket, a reality known since March when it was announced the Cardinals will play in the Hall of Fame game against the Panthers on Aug. 8.

Now, the rest of the preseason schedule has been finalized. The Cardinals will travel to Vegas to play the Raiders on Aug. 13. The lone home preseason game is against the Cowboys on Aug. 22.

Arizona's pregame schedule will conclude on Aug. 28 against the Packers.

While the Hall of Fame game will be nationally televised, Valley residents can watch the other preseason games on Arizona's Family. Tucson viewers can tune into KOLD News 13. Viewers in Northern Arizona, Yuma, and Albuquerque, New Mexico can watch on Arizona's Family Sports.

It'll be an exciting week in Canton as the Cardinals prepare for Larry Fitzgerald's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which will also provide the NFL world a first glimpse at the Cardinals under LaFleur. The first-year head coach said he "loved it" when asked about opening training camp earlier for the outing against the Panthers.

The Raiders are one of two preseason opponents the Cardinals will also see in the regular season, the other being the Cowboys. For the Raiders, it'll be the first opportunity for their fanbase to watch Fernando Mendoza in action. The teams will also play in Week 17.

For the first time since 2023, the Cowboys will return to State Farm Stadium to play the Cardinals. When the two teams met last year in Jerry's World, the Cardinals won 27-17 on Monday Night Football.