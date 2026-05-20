Native Plants Preserved As Work Begins On New Cardinals Complex

As work begins on the new Arizona Cardinals performance center and team headquarters, it is the native plants that are a major focus.
A total of 275 native trees and cacti are being preserved as construction gets underway, to be stored and then replanted once the complex is complete.
The Cardinals' facility will take 30 of the 217 total acres on the land, which is located at Scottsdale Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix.
Among the plants being temporarily removed are several Ironwood trees, some of which are over 300 years old.