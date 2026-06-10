With Minicamp Over And Players Off, Mike LaFleur Not Dwelling On QB1 In June

Mike LaFleur canceled the Cardinals' final minicamp practice of the offseason on Wednesday for a handful of reasons, not the least of which is that his team is relatively healthy.

The first-year head coach already had a good idea of what his new players can do, and what his new offense will look like.

What he doesn't know – yet – is who his starting quarterback will be when training camp begins.

"I'm not really concerned about QB1 right now," LaFleur said. "I'm concerned about these guys reporting (to training camp). Really, I'm concerned about them for the next 40 days and what they are doing … you can't take steps backwards, and that's not just the quarterbacks. That's all these guys."

To be fair, LaFleur isn't naming any starters at this point (although, for instance, it'd be safe to bet on Trey McBride.) But quarterback is the most important position on any team and will always be under the most scrutiny.

Gardner Minshew II took the majority of the first-unit reps in the offseason as Jacoby Brissett skipped voluntary work and watched from the sideline for the one minicamp practice as he seeks a pay raise with one year left on his contract. Brissett started the last 12 games for the Cardinals in 2025.