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With Minicamp Over And Players Off, Mike LaFleur Not Dwelling On QB1 In June

Cardinals will report to training camp on July 22

Jun 10, 2026 at 03:41 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Coach Mike LaFleur has some decisions to make about quarterbacks Kedon Slovis (12), Jacoby Brissett (7), Gardner Minshew II (15) and Carson Beck (not pictured).
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Coach Mike LaFleur has some decisions to make about quarterbacks Kedon Slovis (12), Jacoby Brissett (7), Gardner Minshew II (15) and Carson Beck (not pictured).

Mike LaFleur canceled the Cardinals' final minicamp practice of the offseason on Wednesday for a handful of reasons, not the least of which is that his team is relatively healthy.

The first-year head coach already had a good idea of what his new players can do, and what his new offense will look like.

What he doesn't know – yet – is who his starting quarterback will be when training camp begins.

"I'm not really concerned about QB1 right now," LaFleur said. "I'm concerned about these guys reporting (to training camp). Really, I'm concerned about them for the next 40 days and what they are doing … you can't take steps backwards, and that's not just the quarterbacks. That's all these guys."

To be fair, LaFleur isn't naming any starters at this point (although, for instance, it'd be safe to bet on Trey McBride.) But quarterback is the most important position on any team and will always be under the most scrutiny.

Gardner Minshew II took the majority of the first-unit reps in the offseason as Jacoby Brissett skipped voluntary work and watched from the sideline for the one minicamp practice as he seeks a pay raise with one year left on his contract. Brissett started the last 12 games for the Cardinals in 2025.

Carson Beck, the team's third-round pick, also is expected to potentially be in the mix for playing time at some point (the Cardinals also have Kedon Slovis), but for now Beck would figure to be behind Brissett and Minshew on the depth chart.

PHOTOS: 2026 Minicamp

Images from the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Gloves during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Gloves during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Generic equipment during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Generic equipment during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Gloves during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Gloves during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Robertson (49) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Robertson (49) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Football during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Football during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Oliver (34) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Oliver (34) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Cleats during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Cleats during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Bird head during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Bird head during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Jewelry during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Jewelry during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (30) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (30) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) , Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) , Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elijah Culp (26) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elijah Culp (26) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Jewelry during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Jewelry during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Mental health wristband during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Mental health wristband during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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ESPN reported last month that Brissett had been told he would be the starter, but the Cardinals have never said such publicly. LaFleur said "conversations will be ongoing" with the veteran about his contract situation.

"We don't play again until September," LaFleur said. "It is June whatever-it-is. Not worried about (the QB depth chart) right now."

LaFleur said report day for training camp is July 22. The full training camp schedule – and the open practices to the public – has yet to be announced.

The Cardinals ended up with 10 practices this offseason. That was one of the reasons LaFleur chose to cancel the final workout, something that had "been lingering on my mind since we started OTAs." The fact the Cardinals came out of Tuesday's workout healthy was a reason to shut it down (no reason to tempt fate), and the team will also be going to training camp a week earlier than most were also factors.

"The fourth and final asterisk, I absolutely hate this (potential) practice, the last day before they go off for 40 days," LaFleur said. He wanted to avoid the last-day-of-school workout.

LaFleur was asked if he looked forward to the quarterback competition "ramping up" once the Cardinals get to camp in July.

"Shoot, I think it's been ramped up," the coach said. "Every single day is a day to compete."

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