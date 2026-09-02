Why Mike LaFleur Is 'A Dream' For Cardinals Wide Receivers

Tony Sorrentino, the wide receivers coach, has been on an NFL coaching staff for nine seasons and spent the last four with the Vikings as the assistant position coach. He worked with Justin Jefferson and helped develop Jordan Addison.

Mindful that there is only one football and an All-Pro tight end like Trey McBride on the team, there are only so many opportunities. However, through training camp practices and the preseason, it's evident that pre-snap motions and scheme will allow for everyone to get targets.

The job goes beyond targets, however. LaFleur will never let the wideouts forget that.

"He's not going to play about the run blocking," Harrison said with a laugh. "He expects a lot of us in the pass game as well, but he expects a lot of us on the field, off the field, being leaders of the offense. That's what you want."

LaFleur said sometimes he wants the receivers to listen to what he's telling the offensive line so "there's a shared accountability there."

Blocking technique is just one example. Wilson said LaFleur will point out "staying grounded when you catch the football, stance and start, demeanor" and what they do pre- and post-snap.

That's why it's a wide receiver's dream.