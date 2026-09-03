Michael Wilson Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with Cardinals

While the Cardinals were in Green Bay for their joint practice with the Packers, a local writer asked Michael Wilson what it was like playing in a red jersey among all the green and gold around the fields.

"You guys have green and gold," the wide receiver said with a smile, "but to me, this Cardinal red is the best color in all of football."

On Thursday, Wilson and the team made sure that viewpoint would not change anytime soon.

Wilson, who had been scheduled to become a free agent at season's end, signed a three-year contract extension with the Cardinals, locking him up through the 2029 season.

"It still hasn't hit me yet," Wilson said in the moments after signing the deal. "The state of Arizona, this franchise, they mean everything to me. Getting this deal done, a lot of guys would look at this like an end point but to me, it's just more motivation, more fuel, more fire to pay back what the organization has given me and bring championships and wins to the franchise."

ESPN reported the deal is worth $75 million, with $47M guaranteed.

With his mother and daughter Gigi on hand for the signing (his wife Sophia is in Portland, in-season playing for the National Women's Soccer League's Thorns), Wilson had a hard time suppressing a smile at any point.

"(Gigi) is like my little good luck charm," Wilson said. "It's just been a great week."

It has been a good week for coach Mike LaFleur as well, who found Wilson right before the signing to give him a congratulatory hug and left clapping enthusiastically for the move.

"It's great for the Cardinals," LaFleur said. "It's great for his teammates, his locker room. It's good for our fan base. If anyone that really knows Mike, you can't help but root for the guy."

Wilson, a third-round pick in 2023, had been a steady pass catcher through most of his career. But after Jacoby Brissett took over as quarterback in the sixth game of 2025, Wilson's play and production hit a new level.