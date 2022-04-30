Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Snare Tight End Trey McBride With Second-Round Selection

Another offensive weapon joins Ertz, Williams at position

Apr 29, 2022 at 06:49 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals selected tight end Trey McBride with their second-round selection Friday.
Andres Leighton/AP
The Cardinals selected tight end Trey McBride with their second-round selection Friday.

The Cardinals re-signed Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams at tight end this offseason, so the position wasn't glaring as a need as the team came into this weekend's draft.

But Friday, as the Cardinals used their second-round pick on Colorado State tight end Trey McBride instead of an edge rusher or lineman on either side of the ball, General Manager Steve Keim said it is more than 2022 that he must consider when making picks.

"We owe it to the organization to do the right thing, not only today but tomorrow and the future," Keim said. "We have a young quarterback we are excited about, we have a 24-year old receiver we added (Thursday), and we just added a young dynamic playmaker as a tight end. It made sense in every way."

McBride was the highest-graded player left on the Cardinals' board "by far," Keim said when the Cards were picking at 55 overall.

"We did not think this guy would be there," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He was way up on our board, way up in our ranking."

McBride was giddy about the pick. He trained at EXOS in Arizona the past four months, loving his time in the Valley so much he told his agent he wanted to buy a residence here regardless of where he ended up in the draft.

For him to land with the Cardinals just made it that much better.

"I think I'm a very unique guy," McBride said. "I'm a guy who can do it all."

"They haven't talked to me yet about my role, but I do know exactly what I'm getting myself into," he added. "I'm more excited as heck to get in there and learn."

McBride, 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, was considered the top tight end in the class by most pundits, after a year at Colorado State in which he had 90 receptions for 1,191 yards.

The Cardinals believe he can do whatever they need, whether it is flexing out wide, as an in-line blocker, or even work out of the backfield as an H-back. Keim and Kingsbury also raved about the character of the three-time captain.

"People ask what do you like about him," Keim said. "What's there not to like about him?"

While McBride's arrival can be about the future, it also could be about the present, with Williams still coming back from an ACL injury. His status once the season starts remains unclear.

"He's been rehabbing," Kingsbury said. "It'll be a process and we knew that after his initial surgery. But he's doing everything he can. I don't have a timetable."

If Williams is healthy, the Cardinals will have an abundance of tight ends. But Kingsbury wouldn't bite when asked if that meant a chance at a lot more 13 (one-back, three-tight-end sets) personnel.

"I'll stick to 12," Kingsbury said. "12 and 11."

Related Content

news

Cardinals Take Pass Rushers Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders In Third Round

Potential edge players will help with loss of Chandler Jones

news

A Hollywood-K1 Reunion: Marquise Brown, Kyler Murray Dreamed Of Being NFL Teammates

Wide receiver arrived in trade from Ravens on first night of draft

news

Cardinals Go Hollywood (Brown)

Adding receiver truly works on many levels for current roster

news

Cardinals Acquire Wideout Hollywood Brown For First-Round Pick

Ravens send third-round pick to Arizona in deal

news

At 23, Cardinals Ready To Wait And See How Draft Unfolds

Uncertainty about picks reigns across NFL with Thursday's selections

news

How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the NFL Draft April 28-30, 2021

news

The Value Of The First Round, Especially At Wide Receiver

As Cardinals consider pass catcher, future price makes difference

news

Needful Things: Cardinals Head Into Draft With Holes To Fill

Edge rusher, cornerback, receiver top spots to be considered

news

The Philosophy Of Free Agency This Offseason

Notes: Hopkins continues rehab in Tempe

news

Edge Rushers Can Be Had Deep In Draft, Says Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Network analyst says on Dave Pasch Podcast Cardinals have options at 23

news

A Recent History Of The Pick At 23

Checking out past selections at the Cardinals' spot in the first round

Advertising