Cardinals Snare Tight End Trey McBride With Second-Round Selection

The Cardinals re-signed Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams at tight end this offseason, so the position wasn't glaring as a need as the team came into this weekend's draft.

But Friday, as the Cardinals used their second-round pick on Colorado State tight end Trey McBride instead of an edge rusher or lineman on either side of the ball, General Manager Steve Keim said it is more than 2022 that he must consider when making picks.

"We owe it to the organization to do the right thing, not only today but tomorrow and the future," Keim said. "We have a young quarterback we are excited about, we have a 24-year old receiver we added (Thursday), and we just added a young dynamic playmaker as a tight end. It made sense in every way."

McBride was the highest-graded player left on the Cardinals' board "by far," Keim said when the Cards were picking at 55 overall.

"We did not think this guy would be there," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He was way up on our board, way up in our ranking."

McBride was giddy about the pick. He trained at EXOS in Arizona the past four months, loving his time in the Valley so much he told his agent he wanted to buy a residence here regardless of where he ended up in the draft.