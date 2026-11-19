Beck's stats in his first start didn't impress, not on paper: 11-for-18, 106 yards, two interceptions. But watching the plays, like a couple of deep balls that could've been caught, the first interception in the hands of wide receiver Devin Duvernay until it popped up untouched into the arms of a Rams defender, his day looked better.

"I'm not going to call Carson green," LaFleur said. "He hasn't played in the NFL … don't let me lose you, there are differences between the NFL and college. But there are similarities too. It's still football. There was no flinch in him. There wasn't a look in his eye, whether it was decent those first two drives to where we stalled out the rest of the game, he never changed. That's his DNA."

Beck's glee when talking about just being able to play in games after sitting a half-season is a tell. Nerves, like having to play at Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs on Sunday, aren't a thing.

Beck was generally happy with the operation of the offense against the Rams. He knows the communication through the din of Arrowhead will be crucial. But he's not thinking past this week, or about what he is trying to prove the balance of the season.

"Just playing moment by moment," Beck said. That was something I've had to learn to do the last couple of years and playing a lot of football, you learn to go one play at a time, as cliché as that is. I know everyone always says it but it's a lot harder to do, especially if something bad happens. You want to press, you want to go make a play, but that's not going to make it any better either. You're going to make it worse."

One benefit Beck has already realized as a pro: Prep time. He has always worked at it, but in the pros, there is no limit on his study time, and spending 12 to 13 hours in the facility making sure he was ready for that first start was helpful.

"To be quite honest, that was the most prepared I've ever felt for a football game in my life," Beck said.

Warner sees a scenario where the worst case is Beck competing for the starting job in 2027. So Beck will try to hit that mythical "70" in the Cardinals' collective eyes, while maneuvering the balance of the 2026 schedule.

One down. Seven to go.

"As coaches we have to live in the present," LaFleur said. "Analyze it one week at a time, one day at a time, even.