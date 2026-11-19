Eight is enough.
It should be for the Cardinals, and for Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, it would be when it comes to assessing what the team has in rookie quarterback Carson Beck.
"I think eight games, there's plenty to know, 'Hey, we might have something here' or 'No, we don't think this is the guy,'" Warner said.
"I don't think this is a Josh Rosen/Kyler Murray thing," the Cardinals Ring of Honor member added, referring to the immediate QB change following the 2018 season. "If you believe Carson can compete for you, then I think you start building your team, and you go compete with Carson, and you give them a chance to grow and see while you build your team."
Beck is one game into his eight-game run as rookie starter, with the second game coming Sunday in Kansas City – not an easy opponent, or venue, for an inexperienced quarterback. His receiving corps is not what it should be, given injuries. He has already been missing some offensive linemen.
Yet this is the prism within which the Cardinals and coach Mike LaFleur must analyze Beck over this eight-game stretch.
"I don't buy into the narrative that you can't evaluate," LaFleur said. "You can absolutely evaluate an individual guy. You can't always go off the production … but with his first start, he did everything we asked him to do."
Warner understands Beck doesn't get to throw to Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin, but "they're all NFL receivers." So the Cardinals can watch how Beck handles pressure, how he handles the huddle, how he handles a bad play. How he handles the pocket, given that he doesn't have the mobility of a Lamar Jackson or a Josh Allen.
"Does he see the right things?" Warner said. "Can he process the information?"
Warner likes to put quarterbacks on a scale of 1-100. A 70, he said is a solid NFL starter, an Andy Dalton-in-his-prime type. The Cardinals will start by seeing if Beck has the tools to reach that level. Maybe a QB like that doesn't win the Super Bowl. But he can win the division. He can reach the playoffs. And he gives an organization a chance to build.
"From 70, it's like, 'How much higher from 70 can you give me?'" Warner said. "The really special ones are getting closer to the 100 mark. Everybody would love to have one of those guys. But there's not very many of them."
Beck's stats in his first start didn't impress, not on paper: 11-for-18, 106 yards, two interceptions. But watching the plays, like a couple of deep balls that could've been caught, the first interception in the hands of wide receiver Devin Duvernay until it popped up untouched into the arms of a Rams defender, his day looked better.
"I'm not going to call Carson green," LaFleur said. "He hasn't played in the NFL … don't let me lose you, there are differences between the NFL and college. But there are similarities too. It's still football. There was no flinch in him. There wasn't a look in his eye, whether it was decent those first two drives to where we stalled out the rest of the game, he never changed. That's his DNA."
Beck's glee when talking about just being able to play in games after sitting a half-season is a tell. Nerves, like having to play at Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs on Sunday, aren't a thing.
Beck was generally happy with the operation of the offense against the Rams. He knows the communication through the din of Arrowhead will be crucial. But he's not thinking past this week, or about what he is trying to prove the balance of the season.
"Just playing moment by moment," Beck said. That was something I've had to learn to do the last couple of years and playing a lot of football, you learn to go one play at a time, as cliché as that is. I know everyone always says it but it's a lot harder to do, especially if something bad happens. You want to press, you want to go make a play, but that's not going to make it any better either. You're going to make it worse."
One benefit Beck has already realized as a pro: Prep time. He has always worked at it, but in the pros, there is no limit on his study time, and spending 12 to 13 hours in the facility making sure he was ready for that first start was helpful.
"To be quite honest, that was the most prepared I've ever felt for a football game in my life," Beck said.
Warner sees a scenario where the worst case is Beck competing for the starting job in 2027. So Beck will try to hit that mythical "70" in the Cardinals' collective eyes, while maneuvering the balance of the 2026 schedule.
One down. Seven to go.
"As coaches we have to live in the present," LaFleur said. "Analyze it one week at a time, one day at a time, even.
"You just want people's intentions to be right, and his intentions are right … all he can do is his job."