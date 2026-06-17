Carson Beck Believes Cardinals Have His Number For NFL Success

Hackett's father, Paul, was a longtime NFL assistant coach and offensive coordinator for nine years, in an era where rookie quarterbacks sat when they were first drafted so they could first learn before playing.

"What happened with that?" Nathaniel Hackett said with a grin. "It seemed like it worked pretty well for a while. Now it's, 'Let's throw them in there.'"

That has been the narrative around Beck, that the Cardinals need to play him now to figure out if they need to take another QB in 2027.

"When that times comes, whenever it comes, it'll be there," Hackett said. "Now, we just have to keep pushing him."

Beck, even in T-shirt-and-shorts work, has seen how the speed of the game is significantly different than college. He marvels at what he has been able to learn in just six weeks as a pro, saying he wonders often if the coaches get tired of him hanging around their offices, asking questions, spending 13 hours a day or so in the building.

Beck has consistently said he's been told nothing about potential playing time and only wants to work to get on the field. Sure, there seems to be social media push for the rookie – one meme on X put Beck alongside the NBA's Victor Wembanyana implying both would be the future stars in their respective sports – but Beck shrugs it off.

"That stuff is always cool but it means nothing," he said. "I feel like it only hurts you if you pay attention to it. For me I try to stay off social media as much as possible for that exact reason. One day, they are talking like you're so good and this and that, and that's not good for your mental either. Obviously the bad is never good.

"I'm staying internally focused on what I need to do. It can be cool to see stuff, but I'd rather not see anything."

His jersey number will get a similar treatment. Athletes earn an identity from a number, especially quarterbacks, Beck believes. He was called "15" so often while at Georgia that he still finds himself turning around when someone calls out to Minshew in that way.

When Beck was growing up, he went for 12 originally. That was the number of his beloved Aaron Rodgers, when Beck was "on the bandwagon."

Beck can make 19 work. Bernie Kosar did with the Browns. Chiefs-era Joe Montana did. And of course, so did Unitas. If Beck plays the way he'd like, he can be the Rodgers-esque inspiration for some kid to wear 19.