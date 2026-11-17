The evaluation starts now. Mike LaFleur made that clear after Sunday's game. That starts with QB Carson Beck and encompasses the whole roster. Feel free to evaluate the mailbag. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Nigel Green:
"I've been listening to the discussion on Underground about how long is enough to evaluate Carson. Who knows? He's not exactly been dealt the easiest situation to start with, so it seems likely we'll end up with a fairly high draft pick and start again with a rookie QB. Why not 'F them picks' and trade for somebody like a Justin Herbert? I'm sure he'd welcome a change of scenery."
I'll start by putting the big brakes on assuming one way or the other on Beck. We don't know what he'll look like over eight games. But as to your point about let's say any veteran quarterback: teams aren't letting good quarterbacks go, even if you are, ahem, not caring about "them picks." If a team is willing to trade a QB, there is a reason (or release him, which is even more of a red flag.) I believe Herbert, for instance, is quarterbacking the Chargers in 2027. Not sure who his coach will be, but I don't think he's going anywhere.
And the Cardinals will see what they have in Beck the balance of this season, and go from there.
From Glenny Simpson:
"I'm very happy with Beck's performance. I've never seen a position group hurt a QB worse than the wide receivers on Sunday. I must insist Monti go get a WR this week. Anyone, Darren. Here's some practice squad/FA options:
- OBJ
- Hollywood Brown
- What's Smokey up to these days?
It's doubly frustrating to me because I don't think these WRs understand how precious this opportunity is."
Well, if you insist, Glenny, But only if you insist.
Hollywood Brown, given that he is on the street right now, is an interesting name, although the fact the wide receiver-needy Chiefs moved on from him was interesting. I'd also think he'd want to try for a team that not only could use him but that could make the postseason. OBJ could be plucked from the Vikings practice squad, but even with the bump in pay I'm not sure he doesn't want to stay there (and I am also not sure if he is done at this point in his career.)
Don't know where Smoke is, but an infusion of his celebration would be nice these days.
From Jamie West:
"Quick question following up on Tip Reiman and James Conner. Is there a deadline to open their windows? I'm worried for Tip long term. I remember Maxx Williams was so good for us prior to his injury, and he just wasn't able to shake it. As for James, I appreciate him still being around the team. Providing some positive morale. If he retires I'm hopeful it's with the Cardinals. He was important to us, and I hope he realizes it."
There is not a deadline, to answer the basic question. That said, it does not look optimistic for either at this point. With Reiman, Mike LaFleur intimated the tight end's rehab wasn't going as smooth as expected and it doesn't sound like that's a real possibility. It's not a drop foot like Williams had, which made pretty clear he wasn't going to be able to recover. What Reiman's long-term outlook is, however, I do not know at this point.
As for Conner, it feels like if there was going to be a time he was going to return it would've been when Love went on IR. At this point I won't be surprised if he does not come back to play. I still think Love comes back for a few games and they still have Allgeier and Knight. I don't know what Conner's plans are for the future or if retirement is looming. But I am pretty sure he knows how much he is loved by the fans.
From Robert Malicki:
"Dear Darren. It wasn't a football game. More like Custer's Last Stand! My question is your opinion on coach LaFleur's learning 'on the fly' journey as a rookie HC? It's one thing to wrestle with all our key injuries, again, but we are getting beat up. Seventeen minutes of ball possession is pathetic. Can the team be rallied after the game in KC? For instance, will we fans see what RB Love can bring for next year? Where's the ray of sunshine for next year? We need a wild-eyed warrior on defense."
I agree 17 minutes TOP isn't good, but the Cardinals have spent most of the season winning time of possession, so let's not ignore everything.
I do expect Jeremiyah Love back this season, but that's still TBD. As for the "ray of sunshine," we are still midway through this season. I don't know what I would say at this point. Maybe it's Carson Beck. Maybe it's a change or a signing in the offseason. I know some would like to speed up the timeline but we can't get to April before we finish November.
From Patrick Neer:
"Considering Elijah Higgins just got an extension this week, how come he wasn't heavily involved in the game plan? I saw two balls go to Long that should've gone to Higgins. With how badly our WRs played, we should be going all-in on McBride and Higgins the rest of the way. I know defenses will be planning to smother McBride, but we've no other choice."
You do know, I would assume, that getting a contract extension doesn't influence or affect the game plan, even if the contract is signed two days beforehand. Pretty much separate parts of the business.
I agree that the Cardinals will have to be creative in getting McBride open more often, even if defenses are going to try and take him out. I agree Higgins is a good option; he has shown he can be dangerous in his run after the catch. But they will need more than that. Other guys are going to have to figure some stuff out.
From Dean B:
"Darren, the last several years the Cardinals seem to play so much better and more competitively on the road than they do at home. The last five years of home versus away records shows that as well. I'm curious as to your thoughts on that. There are not many teams in the NFL for which that is true. It just perplexes me, as I look more forward to the away games than I do the home games. What is their routine for home games and do they need to change it up?"
I mean, if we are going back five years we are encompassing three different head coaches, three different ways of doing things, so I don't think it's about changing things up. But truthfully, I don't know. It's hard to understand why there would be such a discrepancy.
That said, I have been around long enough that I know this team can roll at home with the right roster and it has had massive home-field advantage in the past. The team is currently struggling regardless of venue. It sounds so simple, but once the team improves, it'll play better at home. I really don't think it's more complicated than that.
rom Rick Suez:
"Hi Darren. I was just listening to the Cardinals postgame radio show and a caller called in justifiably frustrated with the WRs and was venting about why Monti didn't go sign a WR this past week. Craig (Grialou) responded that the team didn't want to give up draft capital considering we have three wins and our roster is banged up. That's a fair response. It's taking a realistic look at where this team is. But it begs the question, why not deal Budda and Sweat?"
Yours too is a fair point. The Sweat question is more complicated; while he seemed to be atop the speculation board for weeks he was barely mentioned anywhere as we got to the deadline, so perhaps there wasn't interest (or at least significant interest.) You aren't dealing guys for whatever; that doesn't make sense to me. If you can't get what you feel is worth it in a deal, you don't deal.
As for Budda, he said he is happy to still be a Cardinal. I don't know if it's true the Cardinals turned down a trade or not, but I agree it would've made sense had the Cardinals chose to make a move. I'll also say this; it is a little different to say I'll give up a good player for whatever you'll give me than giving up a pick for a player who probably won't change the record much this season. Either way, there is a case to be made, in my opinion, of dealing those vets. And in truth, you still have a chance to make moves before the draft in April too. Just because you didn't make trades now doesn't mean you won't ever.
From Noel Hill:
"Hey Darren, no disrespect to players personally. All criticism is 100 percent ball, But I feel one of the things that has plagued Monti's tenure is his struggle to find a right tackle. We are on to Elijah Wilkinson, who despite playing his natural OT spot is fairing the same as his time as a guard here. It's time we spend a first-round pick on a right tackle. I know its not sexy, but I think we've had our fill of sexy picks between Marvin and Love. It's time to eat our vegetables. Jordan Seaton, Trevor Goosby, Zereoue Williams, it's a great year to get one."
It felt like tackle was in play last season, until it became clear that pass rusher (Bailey, I believe) and Love were better prospects at No. 3. You are not wrong about needing a tackle, although it does strike me funny that the time the team did do this and take Levi Brown over Adrian Peterson, it went down as angry history. Bottom line, if Love ends up being like Peterson, no one is going to complain.
But back to where we are now. At this point, this team needs a lot of playmakers, so with a high pick, they need to get one. To me that can still be a tackle, because that helps make plays. But I don't think you lock in at this point. Gotta see what's there when you are on the clock.
From Jason B:
"What is the identity of this team? We have an offensive HC, yet the offense struggles to move the ball consistently and score points consistently. We can't blame our loses on injuries as this is the NFL and every team has injuries. Why do we struggle to win, is it talent, is it development, is it coaching?"
I mean, that's the question, right? I do think the roster needs help, and while every team has injuries, those cut into a roster you already want to improve. As for an identity, I think the idea is to have a controlled passing attack. But that needs more consistent defense, and it needs explosive plays with running with the ball in space (whether it be after a catch or on a running play), and it probably needs more stability than three quarterbacks in three weeks.
From John Baker:
"Hello Darren. First, I want to congratulate you on the superb job you do responding to the questions from the fans. I have been a devoted Cardinals fan since 1960, the year they moved from Chicago to St. Louis. It does not look like I will be watching the Cards in the playoffs this year -- an all-too-familiar scenario. In light of the fact I am 76 years old, and not getting any younger, which of the following is the best option for me?
1. Seek counseling for following the same team for over 65 years of frustration
2. Start supporting another team that actually can make it to the playoffs
3. Hang in there for one more year, hoping the Cards can find the end zone before I do?"
First of all John, getting a little grim there with No. 3. Although I do like the euphemism of "finding the end zone." Might steal that at some point.
Look, I can't direct anyone's fandom. It always feels odd to me you could just switch fandom to a new team; it always seemed to me if you could flip that easily, you probably weren't ever a true fan to begin with (or you're just putting up a facade with a new team.) Not sure you can just dump 65 years that easily, no matter how frustrated you are.
Major props to you for that though. You were 10 or 11 when you found the Cardinals. What would 11-year-old you say? In the meantime, I'm here if/when you stick around.
From Joseph D:
My question: Will the Cardinals put a pair of fullbacks on the practice squad to straighten out the running game? With most of the starting players injured, some creativity with playcalling to help the remaining skillset of the active lineup will be amazing."
They aren't going to sign fullbacks. That's why they have all those tight ends, and why they use 13 personnel. They also aren't going to dramatically change the playbook in Week 11. Maybe the plays they use, but not the playbook.
From Eeep S:
"As a former season ticket holder who moved to Las Vegas for eight years and has now moved back, I cannot hide the unique situation that Carson Beck and Fernando Mendoza find themselves in. Both rookies, busting out to get a starting the NFL, now got their chance on the same week. How are the Cards staff comparing Beck against Mendoza in terms of development and expectations?"
The Cardinals staff isn't comparing Beck to Mendoza. Not in the least. Nor should they. No one should. Mendoza was the first overall pick. Beck went in the third round. The expectations should be wildly different.
Mendoza has been QB2 all season, so he always was getting more practice reps than Beck until recently. Beck wouldn't be starting yet had Gardner Minshew not gotten hurt, where Mendoza was up as soon as the Raiders very deliberately traded Kirk Cousins.
All that said, watching Beck v Mendoza at State Farm Stadium in early January gives some storyline to a game that won't mean a lot in the standings.
From Kevin M:
"Who is the genius in the Cardinals organization that determined Cam Skattebo was not good enough? In defense of the Cardinals, every team passed on him because he was a fourth round pick, but I wonder if every once in a while JG thinks about it because if the Cardinals would've drafted him, JG would still be the head coach right now. They would've won five of those seven games because you handed it to Skattebo and he would've got a first down in the fourth quarter. Not the first time the Cardinals brass has missed the mark. Terrell Suggs was also not good enough to wear a Cardinal uniform."
Well, Kevin, let's clarify a couple of things. One, Suggs was good enough. But unfortunately for Suggs, in those days, the Cardinals didn't want a situation where hometown hero Suggs might hold out, and also, he had just been busted for attacking some people during a 3 on 3 basketball game with a rebar (he was acquitted two years later), so there were issues. Obviously, a miss regardless.
Now, Skattebo. At the time, and of course hindsight is 20/20, you still had James Conner as RB1 coming off a big year, and you had just drafted Trey Benson in the third round the season before and believed he could be a success. Neither panned out in 2025, yes, but no one knew that at the time. (Skattebo wasn't healthy as a rookie either, so I'm not sure how he was gonna help JG most of last season.)
And as much as I like Skattebo being a Sun Devil myself, let's not pretend just a couple weeks ago he was on the verge of being booted by John Harbaugh because of all his fumbling. Oh, and the Giants made an offer for the Colts' Jonathan Taylor too.
From Sebastián Quirós:
"Was watching some old highlights and man, DeAndre Hopkins was so unbelievably good for us. Anywho, that actually has nothing to do with my question haha. How is a player designation decided? I mean, who and how do they decide if a player is questionable, doubtful, etc."
It is a decision made by the trainers with input from the front office and coaches. Truly a collective for the designations before a game. If you are talking about a guy getting hurt in-game, that comes from the trainers.
From Jay Keop:
"Hi Darren. With the adoption of the dynamic kickoff rules, the surprise onside kick is completely dead, in addition to the fact the traditional onside kick has always been near impossible, and the data backs it up. Drew Brees raised the idea that instead of onside kicks, they give the offense a 4th-and-15 from their own 20. If they convert, they keep the ball. If they don't, the opposition gets the ball. You know what? I love it. I don't see a downside, It strikes a nice balance of very difficult, while also being feasible, and entirely exciting. Also, cap pass interference at 5 yards, but award no automatic 1st down. So on 4th and 15 there's a PI? It's now 4th and 10, etc."
Couple things. First, I don't love the PI cap per se; makes it much more sound for a defender anywhere close to getting beat to just commit a PI and make it 4th-and-10, which is still very difficult.
Also, that isn't a Brees original. The NFL has considered something along those lines for a number of years now, although it has never had nearly enough support to actually go to an owners vote. Not close to passing at this point.
From Kenny Doyen:
"Thank you again (and as always) for the work you do on this mailbag. It's my favorite read.
Was wondering about the conditioned balls they use for game day. Are there a significant number of them? I'm curious because special plays or milestones like first career touchdown, or 100th, you see players wanting to keep those. I know the kicking team has their preferred balls also so what happens if, let's say two rookies make touchdown receptions and on another play QB makes his 100th. Kicking team does some significant things and everyone wants to keep those. What happens in the event of a shortage? Thank you sir for your time."
A shortage isn't feared. The Cardinals prep 12 primary footballs for each game, another 12 for backup, and 3 K balls. You can only hope there are that many milestones.
From Mike in Gilbert:
"So Darren, I'm curious. When I put myself in your shoes, as a 30+year fan, I've got to think there are such highs and lows with the first-hand knowledge, in-the-building experience you have as a journalist for the Cards. I would find it hard not to 'bring home work with me' and the number of rough seasons would be burdensome. I believe you're a fan, but I have to think you keep remarkable separation between the on-field performance and your daily work. I'd love to hear how you manage it so well. (You're still there, so I figure you have to have a great handle on it 😀)"
So let's start with the "fan" part. I don't consider myself a fan, for multiple reasons. I covered this team for a newspaper for seven years before I joined the organization, so I wasn't a fan then, and that carried over. Don't get me wrong, I want to see the team do well. If they do well, everyone around is happier, stories are easier to find, and it's not a "burden." (And if they really do well, it benefits me financially too.)
But it is a stressful environment, and there is a lot of pressure, not so much on me, but on the people I cover on the football side. None of them want to lose games, or make decisions with the intent of them not working out. I try and keep it separate, but at the same time, much the chagrin of my wife, I have always been a workaholic and in-season, rarely does a night go by when I am not on the couch with the laptop open for one reason or another. To me, that's the job.
The ride to the Super Bowl in the 2008 season was glorious, ranking there in my life just below getting married and having my kids. I wish everyone I work with now could feel that. I wish the fans could feel that. But in the end, this is my job, and I do this to make a living. You have to see in through that prism.