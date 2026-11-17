From Mike in Gilbert:

"So Darren, I'm curious. When I put myself in your shoes, as a 30+year fan, I've got to think there are such highs and lows with the first-hand knowledge, in-the-building experience you have as a journalist for the Cards. I would find it hard not to 'bring home work with me' and the number of rough seasons would be burdensome. I believe you're a fan, but I have to think you keep remarkable separation between the on-field performance and your daily work. I'd love to hear how you manage it so well. (You're still there, so I figure you have to have a great handle on it 😀)"

So let's start with the "fan" part. I don't consider myself a fan, for multiple reasons. I covered this team for a newspaper for seven years before I joined the organization, so I wasn't a fan then, and that carried over. Don't get me wrong, I want to see the team do well. If they do well, everyone around is happier, stories are easier to find, and it's not a "burden." (And if they really do well, it benefits me financially too.)

But it is a stressful environment, and there is a lot of pressure, not so much on me, but on the people I cover on the football side. None of them want to lose games, or make decisions with the intent of them not working out. I try and keep it separate, but at the same time, much the chagrin of my wife, I have always been a workaholic and in-season, rarely does a night go by when I am not on the couch with the laptop open for one reason or another. To me, that's the job.