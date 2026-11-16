Mike LaFleur looked at the offense on Monday and felt encouraged by quarterback Carson Beck's debut.

But without question, more is needed.

"Let's get good at something and let's gain some sort of continuity over these next seven weeks if we can," LaFleur said. "Injuries are still going to happen, but it is what it is."

LaFleur said the offense will potentially get some players back this weekend, likely with center Hjalte Froholdt, who missed because of a concussion, and possibly offensive guard Jon Gaines II.

Defensively, things will be different going forward.

LaFleur announced that outside linebacker Jordan Burch will be done for the season after injuring his knee on kickoff coverage, specifically his MCL. The defense will also be without safety Andrew Wingard for "an extended period of time" after injuring his wrist/hand, although LaFleur said Wingard will not be placed on IR.

On average, Burch played 41 percent of the defensive snaps. He was a key part of the Cardinals special teams as well, a unit that will reshuffle their depth chart with Burch sidelined. Outside linebacker Eku Leota has been inactive since Week 8, but will likely play going forward.

Injuries have been a storyline during Wingard's first season in the desert. The safety missed three games because of a knee injury he sustained against the Giants. Entering the Rams game, Wingard was nursing a groin injury.

"It sucks for our club and all those kinds of things, but it sucks for the player, and the list just continues to grow," LaFleur said. "He wanted to be out there with his boys, and he got back out there, and here we are. We'll see how long it's going to be, but it's most likely not going to be the year or anything like that. But he will be out for some time."

LaFleur has said the NFL is 17 one-week seasons. It's allowed his players to focus on the opponent and not the collective season or the direction it has shifted as of late.

But after the game, LaFleur shared everyone is being evaluated, not just for the next seven games, but going forward. Injuries are an avenue for the next player to step up. In Beck's debut, LaFleur said it was a "sharp" first start for the rookie.

Who else can make an impact? The next evaluation opportunity is against the Chiefs.