How A Powerlifting Record Molded Andrew Billings' NFL Future

When Billings walks on the field, his presence is immediately noticed. The heaviest player on the team, the 6-foot-1 defensive tackle measured in at 340 pounds.

"Can you imagine trying to move him?" coach Mike LaFleur said. "He's another guy that loves chopping it up there in between those 'A' gaps. Him and Roy have had a really good 10 days. It's good to get Roy back. Obviously I didn't know Roy, but this building did. To bring those two guys in that played a lot of football at the position, you think about first and second down and that's key and critical to make sure you're plugging up those gaps."

Billings said there is a massive difference in his weightlifting regiment during football season since powerlifting is not conducive to playing football. "I tell my wife these are corporate lifts," Billings joked, but said the workout programs in the NFL are centered around tendon work that could help with explosiveness.

With his size and strength, Billings said there are moments late in the second and fourth quarter where he could sense the advantages from his powerlifting background.

"The one thing about powerlifting is as much as it's about strength, it's about technique and helps you push through things," Billings said. "You don't even want to open your eyes half the time, but just pushing past that mental block, it helps you with that. Especially when you're in football. You're tired and probably just got blown up on one play. You're brain is like, 'what are you doing?' But it's pushing past it and telling yourself you got it."

Which is what Billings hopes the kids learn from the football camp he will be hosting Saturday in Waco, Texas. His high school named its weight room after him and hosts the annual Andrew Billings Powerlifting Invitational for both boys and girls. In 2024, Billings was the Bears' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year, with Billings giving away bikes, helmets, and books for students who missed less than two days of school.