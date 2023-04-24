How To Watch: NFL Draft

WATCH ON TV
NFL Network and ESPN/ABC
Thursday, April 27: Round 1 begins at 5 p.m. Arizona time
Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 begins at 4 p.m. Arizona time
Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 begins at 9 a.m. Arizona time
WATCH ON MOBILE
NFL and ESPN apps
CARDINALS SELECTIONS
- Round 1 (No. 3)
- Round 2 (No. 34)
- Round 3 (No. 66)
- Round 3 (No. 96)
- Round 4 (No. 105)
- Round 5 (No. 168)
- Round 6 (No. 180)
- Round 6 (No. 213)
CARDINALS DRAFT PROGRAMMING
The Arizona Cardinals will produce a live digital special – Cardinals Draft Central, brought to you by SeatGeek and Arizona Ford Dealers – during the draft.
Fans can access this digital draft special via the team's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/azcardinals), website (www.azcardinals.com), Twitter account (@AZCardinals) and Mobile App.
The streaming will begin when the Cardinals are on the clock with their first-round selection. The team will also produce a draft wrap-up show on Saturday.
Hosted by Cardinals reporters Dani Surek and Craig Grialou, each program will include 30-60 minute live shows and feature special guests from the team after the picks are made.
CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET
- For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Instagram.
- The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Darren Urban's “Word from the Birds” blog.
CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
The official team accounts on Twitter include:
- Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals)
- Cardinals Insiders (@AZCardsInsiders)
- Darren Urban, senior writer (@Cardschatter)
- Arizona Cardinals Spanish (@AZCardenales)
- Arizona Cardinals YouTube channel