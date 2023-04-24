Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the NFL Draft April 27-29, 2023

Apr 23, 2023 at 08:24 PM
AZC_23_HowToWatch_Thumb

WATCH ON TV

NFL Network and ESPN/ABC

Thursday, April 27: Round 1 begins at 5 p.m. Arizona time

Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 begins at 4 p.m. Arizona time

Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 begins at 9 a.m. Arizona time

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL and ESPN apps

CARDINALS SELECTIONS

  • Round 1 (No. 3)
  • Round 2 (No. 34)
  • Round 3 (No. 66)
  • Round 3 (No. 96)
  • Round 4 (No. 105)
  • Round 5 (No. 168)
  • Round 6 (No. 180)
  • Round 6 (No. 213)

CARDINALS DRAFT PROGRAMMING

The Arizona Cardinals will produce a live digital special – Cardinals Draft Cen­tral, brought to you by SeatGeek and Arizona Ford Dealers – during the draft.

Fans can access this digital draft special via the team's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/azcardinals), website (www.azcardi­nals.com), Twitter account (@AZCardinals) and Mobile App.

The streaming will begin when the Cardinals are on the clock with their first-round selection. The team will also produce a draft wrap-up show on Saturday.

Hosted by Cardinals reporters Dani Surek and Craig Grialou, each program will include 30-60 minute live shows and feature special guests from the team after the picks are made.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

  • For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Instagram.
  • The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Darren Urban's “Word from the Birds” blog.

CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts on Twitter include:

Related Content

news

Monti Ossenfort Knows Trade Options Can't Be Truly Known Until Draft Night

Cardinals GM considering what can be done with No. 3 pick

news

Quarterbacks Are Draft Key, Even As History Says Some Fail

Cardinals waiting to see if a QB indeed goes No. 2 ahead of their No. 3 pick

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Cornerback

Finding a top cover man remains top priority

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Tight End

With Ertz and McBride, team likely isn't looking at deep class as priority

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Quarterback

The position means a lot thanks to the No. 3 overall pick

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Safety

Baker situation holds key to what team might do

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Special Teams

Questions to answer at punter and long-snapper

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Linebacker

Between former first-round picks and this year's free agency, not a need

news

Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2023 3.0

A look at the analysts' choice for the team at No. 3 overall

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Wide Receiver

Hopkins future remains key to what team might do in draft

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Defensive Line

After Watt retirement and Allen departure, position needs reinforcements

Advertising