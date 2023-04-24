How To Watch: NFL Draft

WATCH ON TV

NFL Network and ESPN/ABC

Thursday, April 27: Round 1 begins at 5 p.m. Arizona time

Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 begins at 4 p.m. Arizona time

Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 begins at 9 a.m. Arizona time

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL and ESPN apps

CARDINALS SELECTIONS

Round 1 (No. 3)

Round 2 (No. 34)

Round 3 (No. 66)

Round 3 (No. 96)

Round 4 (No. 105)

Round 5 (No. 168)

Round 6 (No. 180)

Round 6 (No. 213)

CARDINALS DRAFT PROGRAMMING

The Arizona Cardinals will produce a live digital special – Cardinals Draft Cen­tral, brought to you by SeatGeek and Arizona Ford Dealers – during the draft.

Fans can access this digital draft special via the team's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/azcardinals), website (www.azcardi­nals.com), Twitter account (@AZCardinals) and Mobile App.

The streaming will begin when the Cardinals are on the clock with their first-round selection. The team will also produce a draft wrap-up show on Saturday.