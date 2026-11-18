WEDNESDAY REPORT

On Monday, Mike LaFleur said reinforcements along the offensive line were on the way. On Wednesday, center Hjalte Froholdt and guard Jon Gaines II returned, at least on a limited basis.

Froholdt is progressing through concussion protocol. On Tuesday, Froholdt posted on Instagram "Back in action!". Wednesday was the first time Froholdt got in work with quarterback Carson Beck.

Gaines practiced for the first time since Oct. 23. He missed the last four games with an ankle injury he sustained in practice.

The Cardinals did not have Walter Nolen III at practice on Wednesday. He was sidelined due to an illness. Outside linebacker Josh Sweat, safety Budda Baker, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., and left guard Isaac Seumalo were given rest days. Sweat also was listed with a shoulder issue.

Offensive tackle Jayden Williams was inactive against the Rams, but he logged another limited practice on Wednesday. Also limited were defensive lineman Roy Lopez (toe/ankle) and cornerback Max Melton (knee/hand). Lopez and Melton were nursing those injuries last week but played against the Rams.

Working his way back from Injured Reserve, defensive lineman Zach Carter was a full participant at practice.