WEDNESDAY REPORT
On Monday, Mike LaFleur said reinforcements along the offensive line were on the way. On Wednesday, center Hjalte Froholdt and guard Jon Gaines II returned, at least on a limited basis.
Froholdt is progressing through concussion protocol. On Tuesday, Froholdt posted on Instagram "Back in action!". Wednesday was the first time Froholdt got in work with quarterback Carson Beck.
Gaines practiced for the first time since Oct. 23. He missed the last four games with an ankle injury he sustained in practice.
The Cardinals did not have Walter Nolen III at practice on Wednesday. He was sidelined due to an illness. Outside linebacker Josh Sweat, safety Budda Baker, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., and left guard Isaac Seumalo were given rest days. Sweat also was listed with a shoulder issue.
Offensive tackle Jayden Williams was inactive against the Rams, but he logged another limited practice on Wednesday. Also limited were defensive lineman Roy Lopez (toe/ankle) and cornerback Max Melton (knee/hand). Lopez and Melton were nursing those injuries last week but played against the Rams.
Working his way back from Injured Reserve, defensive lineman Zach Carter was a full participant at practice.
It looks like the Chiefs are trending towards sitting star running back Kenneth Walker (groin) and ride rookie Emmett Johnson. Andy Reid said, "it's getting better, but with those, you don't wanna do something stupid" when asked about Walker. Offensive guard Trey Smith did not practice because of a concussion.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 11
Wednesday, November 18
S Budda Baker (NIR-Rest) - DNP
DL Walter Nolen III (Illness) - DNP
OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest/Shoulder) - DNP
LB Mack Wilson Sr. (NIR-Rest) - DNP
C Hjalte Froholdt (Concussion) - Limited
OG Jon Gaines II (Ankle) - Limited
DL Roy Lopez (Toe/Ankle) - Limited
CB Max Melton (Knee/Hand) - Limited
LT Jayden Williams (Knee) - Limited
DL Zach Carter (Knee) - Full
DL Darius Robinson (Wrist) - Full
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Week 11
Wednesday, November 18
OL Jaylon Moore (Ankle) - DNP
G Trey Smith (Concussion) - DNP
RB Kenneth Walker (Groin) - DNP
LB Nick Bolton (Shin) - Limited
DT Omarr Norman-Lott (Knee) - Limited
LB Jeff Bassa (Hand) - Full
DB Jadon Canady (Thumb) - Full
CB Mansoor Delane (Shoulder) - Full
QB Justin Fields (Neck) - Full
S Alohi Gilman (Quadricep) - Full
TE Travis Kelce (Calf / Ankle) - Full
QB Patrick Mahomes (Knee / Right Elbow) - Full
RB Jaydn Ott (Hamstring) - Full
WR Rashee Rice (Knee) - Full
DL Peter Woods (Neck) - Full