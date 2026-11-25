WEDNESDAY REPORT

Offensive guard Jon Gaines II suffered a setback last week, coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday. Gaines, who has been working through an ankle issue since Oct. 23, returned to practice last Wednesday. However, he missed the last two practices and will likely miss his sixth consecutive game.

"It's one thing to do it on grass by yourself or with the trainers and the strength staff, and then all of a sudden you're out there again on 11-on-11," LaFleur said. "Even if it's practice, you're always trying to take care of yourself. You got to push yourself to get yourself prepared for Sunday, and he kind of ended up having a little setback."

The Cardinals are also preparing for quarterback Josh Johnson to get his second start of the season as Carson Beck works through his back spasms.

Linebacker Cody Simon exited the Chiefs game with a calf injury. He was limited at practice on Wednesday. Fellow linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. was also limited. Typically he misses Wednesday because of a rest day, but because of the defensive changes with a new defensive coordinator, he participated.

Outside linebacker Josh Sweat, left guard Isaac Seumalo, safety Budda Baker, and center Hjalte Froholdt were given rest days.