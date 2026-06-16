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Jeremiyah Love Tosses First Pitch As Rookies Attend Diamondbacks Game 

Entire class takes part in annual field trip

Jun 15, 2026 at 07:48 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Cardinals first-round pick Jeremiyah Love (right) gets a quick lesson about how to throw his first pitch from Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who was Love's "catcher" on the play.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals first-round pick Jeremiyah Love (right) gets a quick lesson about how to throw his first pitch from Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who was Love's "catcher" on the play.

The rookie class will begin their NFL careers against the Los Angeles Chargers in September.

But on a Monday evening in June, they took in their first Diamondbacks game, which happened to be against another L.A. team, the Angels.

"These are my brothers," Jeremiyah Love said. "We train together. I see them every day. We're building relationships off the field and that's what it's all about."

The Cardinals' first-round pick was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, a throw which had some zip on it. The aforementioned chemistry was apparent quickly after offensive tackle Jayden Williams threw his arms out to the side because Love did not throw from the mound.

Williams joked that he wasn't sure if Love would have reached the plate from the pitchers rubber. Love said his throwing motion needed some work, although he did have experience with throwing out a first pitch -- he has done it for the baseball Cardinals in his hometown of St. Louis.

"It was very poor," Love said with a smile. "A lot of people seen me throwing (were) cringing a little bit because I probably don't throw like a baseball player."

Love, and the rest of his teammates, will stick to their day jobs and continue learning what life in the NFL is like.

As the players walked onto the diamond, each were given a Diamondbacks jersey with their name and number on the back. From the moment third-round pick Carson Beck put on the jersey, it was as if he was taken back to his glory days as a do-it-all ball player.

When he was a high school freshman, Beck began receiving offers to play baseball at the SEC level. Originally, Beck committed to Nick Saban and Alabama with the intention of playing both baseball and football. While football is his passion, there remains a love for America's Pastime.

"I played baseball growing up and really is what I thought I was going to play and try to go pro," Beck said. "The path changed a little bit. I've always enjoyed football a little bit more, but my heart is always with baseball, so this is cool being here."

But the part that meant the most to Beck was being at the game with his teammates. Before the rest of the rookie class goes on break before training camp, the D-Backs game is another chance to form those bonds.

"It's good for the for the camaraderie of the team," Beck said. "We spend a lot of time with each other in the building, and that's super focused on football and you're still building chemistry that way, but this is an even better way to build chemistry outside of football where everybody can be themselves."

PHOTOS: Rookies Attend Diamondbacks Game

Take a look at the Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class attending the Arizona Diamondbacks game, featuring a ceremonial first pitch by Jeremiyah Love.

The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals 2026 rookie class visits an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
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