Marvin Harrison Jr. Finds Way To Smile Through the Noise

Social media can be a dangerous place.
Do something good and get showered with praise. Mess up and you might deal with the wrath of the universe.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has been on both sides of virality. Early in camp, a few clips of him dropping a couple of passes flooded the timeline. A few days later, the hype shifted in Harrison's favor after impressive catches, including a touchdown in Las Vegas against the Raiders.
Is there a chip on Harrison's shoulder, especially after the wide receiver posted a photo with the caption "knew I needed love but I think I value the hate more"?
"Chip? Sure, you could probably say that," Harrison said. "We live in a world that you're going to see everything and that's just how it is. But I think that's just the world that we live in and it's something you have to embrace and do your best to not let it get to you mentally. Just go out there and just play football.
"You know you can play. For me it's just focusing on my process Monday through Saturdays for Sundays."
While some doubted Harrison, the staff and players in the building have continued to support him. Coach Mike LaFleur has applauded Harrison's work ethic and his willingness to work with quarterback Jacoby Brissett following each practice. Wide receiver Michael Wilson said from a talent perspective, Harrison is "one of the best receivers in the NFL."
On Thursday after he snared the touchdown, the cameras caught a gigantic smile on Harrison's face. Wilson has seen a lot more of that from his teammate.
"He's a happy person, but regardless of result, I've really liked how his process has been the same whether he's caught five balls or no balls or one ball in practice, like, he's smiling," Wilson said. "It's good to see him smiling and having fun playing football because at the end of the day, football is a fun sport."
Harrison didn't dispute the notion, adding that he's tried to have a positive approach each day. If his involvement within this offense matches what has been seen during practice, Harrison will be used in multiple ways.
"I thought I've had a good camp," Harrison said. "We made a lot of plays, explosive plays. I feel like definitely as far as the run game, I've been more involved. I feel like we've had a great camp, not just as myself but as an offense. It's been fun out there."
Run blocking isn't the most glamorous responsibility that a receiver will have. Going into his third season with the Cardinals, Harrison is still learning to embrace the job, while understanding it's a necessary role.
Those clips aren't always going to go viral on social media.
To Harrison, either way, it doesn't matter.
"I know if I don't make a play that someone thinks I should have made, they are going to post it and it's going to do what it's going to do in the social media era, and that's OK," Harrison said. "Results are going to be are what the results are going to be. I know Monday through Saturday, I'm doing the best I can to make sure I put my best foot forward."