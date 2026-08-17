Marvin Harrison Jr. Finds Way To Smile Through the Noise

"He's a happy person, but regardless of result, I've really liked how his process has been the same whether he's caught five balls or no balls or one ball in practice, like, he's smiling," Wilson said. "It's good to see him smiling and having fun playing football because at the end of the day, football is a fun sport."

Harrison didn't dispute the notion, adding that he's tried to have a positive approach each day. If his involvement within this offense matches what has been seen during practice, Harrison will be used in multiple ways.

"I thought I've had a good camp," Harrison said. "We made a lot of plays, explosive plays. I feel like definitely as far as the run game, I've been more involved. I feel like we've had a great camp, not just as myself but as an offense. It's been fun out there."

Run blocking isn't the most glamorous responsibility that a receiver will have. Going into his third season with the Cardinals, Harrison is still learning to embrace the job, while understanding it's a necessary role.

Those clips aren't always going to go viral on social media.

To Harrison, either way, it doesn't matter.