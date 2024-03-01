Marvin Harrison Jr. Isn't Only Wideout Receiving Draft Buzz

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said "I would take one of the wideouts, personally. I think if you look purely off of grade and not positional value."

"I think you could make a case those three highest graded players in this draft are the three receivers," he added. "I think you need some firepower if you are the Arizona Cardinals you need some guys who can go get and make plays."

There is a chance all three top guys go in the top six or seven selections. Harrison is nearly 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, where Odunze is 6-3, 215 and Nabers shorter at 6-0, 200. Nabers, however, wowed this season with his ability to play both inside and outside while starring with QB Jayden Daniels.

"A different offense can move me around and still get that 'dawg' mentality," Nabers said, adding "When the ball is in the air, it's mine, and when the ball is in my hands I'm able to do tremendous things with it."

The list of potential good rookie receivers stretches out, however. And with the number of excellent NFL receivers that have been found outside the first round – think guys like Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown, Minnesota's Jayden Reed, Kansas City's Rashee Rice, Houston's Nico Collins and the Rams' Puka Nacua – an argument can be made of spending the Cardinals' high picks elsewhere.

"The college game is spitting out receivers left and right," Jeremiah said.

Ossenfort called Harrison a great player and said "we have done a lot of work on Marvin." But he also said there the Cardinals have done a lot of work on many players, and noted the position depth reaches into the mid-rounds.