Michael Wilson Forges Connection With Hall-Of-Famer Larry Fitzgerald

As Michael Wilson pulled up into the State Farm Stadium parking lot, Larry Fitzgerald was doing the same.
The current and former Cardinals wide receivers were both taking part in February’s Cardinals Climb. The two had met in Wilson's rookie season of 2023, but this was the first connection they had since then, and in the 10 minutes they had to chat on the walk to the Climb festivities, the foundation of a relationship was laid.
"Larry was always someone my Dad liked, those type of guys," Wilson said. "Andrew Luck, Doug (Baldwin), those were the type of athletes who he pointed out. Not the flashy guys. Be like Larry. When you score, just give the ball to the ref. He was telling me that when I was in fifth grade.
"If my career continues to ascend, that's someone I want to be like."
Given how the conversation's aftermath went, Wilson could emulate Fitzgerald beyond the playing field.
"(Michael) does it the right way," Fitzgerald said.
The two traded phone numbers that morning. Devin Fitzgerald, Fitz's oldest son and Notre Dame freshman wide receiver, was going to be home from spring break soon. Would Wilson be willing to let Devin shadow him training that week, the Hall of Famer asked?
Wilson quickly said yes. But it turned into more.
Wilson and Devin Fitzgerald trained daily, with Larry showing up for one of the sessions. Also during the week, Fitzgerald took Wilson to his business offices near the Global Ambassador, talking about life outside of football and introducing Wilson to former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and his sons.
That day, Wilson went home to shower when Fitzgerald called to ask if he wanted to play pickleball. Fitzgerald was about to play with Sarver and actor Jamie Foxx, and wanted Wilson to be a fourth.
"How many opportunities are you going to have to play pickleball with Jamie Foxx, Sarver and Larry Fitzgerald?" Wilson said. "The fanboy in me was like, 'Shoot I'm going' even though I was tired and I had done three workouts that day. Jumped in the car and we played a good two hours."
The next day, Fitzgerald introduced Wilson to the woman who created his custom suits, and Wilson got measured for a couple new ones himself, before they went to lunch.
"I talk to Mike once a week," Fitzgerald said. "We chop it up, talk business, play pickleball. I need to make him start playing golf so he can start building relationships in the city. He's my guy."
Wilson has also gotten to know Devin; Larry Fitzgerald noted with pride that both Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. attended Devin's high school graduation party last month (Devin graduated early from Brophy Prep so he could attend spring ball with Notre Dame but celebrated high school graduation in May.)
Wilson said Devin reminds him of his younger brother, someone who like Larry he just enjoys hanging with. Wilson also said it was impressive, given who Devin's father is, how well Devin has turned out as a person – and mentioned that he hopes his own kids turn out the same.
The notion fits this story, given that Larry Fitzgerald would love for Devin to be Michael Wilson-esque. Fitzgerald, long a man who knew the importance of public perception, noted how well Wilson handles himself in those situations talking to others – including media.
"That matters," Fitzgerald said. "You actually get something substantive. He's got a beautiful wife whose won gold medals, he's got a beautiful family, he just does his stuff the right way."
Wilson getting on the golf course wasn't necessarily on Wilson's to-do list. The last time Wilson played, in college, he ended up hurting his back. But now that Fitzgerald is pressing, Wilson said he likely will get some lessons next offseason.
Knowing Fitzgerald, the two will really spend a lot of time together if Wilson becomes a golf guy. In the meantime, they click. For Wilson, he can only shake his head at the development.
"Larry was someone I watched in 2009 in the Super Bowl, remember our first house in Simi Valley," Wilson said, thinking back to just before his ninth birthday. "Playing Madden, and Larry was on the cover, and in the intro had him and (Troy Polamalu) clashing.
"I always use the word gratitude. It's humbling, right?"