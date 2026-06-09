Mike LaFleur: 'Sky Is The Limit' For Trey McBride Within New Offense

Last year, Trey McBride was one vote shy of a unanimous first-team All-Pro selection after setting the record for most receptions in a season with 126 catches.
It means nothing now.
"Whatever you did last year, great, but no one really cares," McBride said Tuesday after the Cardinals' first practice of mandatory minicamp. "It's a new year. It's a new chapter. It's a new coach. It's a new everything. You've just got to keep bringing it every year. You've got to be a little bit better than what you were last year. What makes a great player is the consistency of doing it year in and year out and not having these big highs and big lows."
In McBride's case, the trajectory has only gone up. After hauling in 111 receptions in 2024, McBride's the first tight end in league history to have over 100 receptions in back-to-back seasons. But like the 26-year-old weapon said, things are different this year.
For the first time since his rookie season, his head coach is leading the offensive meetings. McBride said LaFleur has had more of a hands-on involvement when it comes to installs and creating ways to expand the offense with the plethora of pass catchers.
"His ability to get guys open and move people around, the play calls are hitting my brain perfectly right now," McBride said. "It's getting good."
It's familiar territory for LaFleur, who coached at the 49ers alongside seven-time Pro Bowler George Kittle.
"They are cut from the same cloth, and they want to be great and do it not only for themselves but obviously for their teammates," LaFleur said. "When Trey and George get the ball in their hand, they are looking to do bad intentions in a good positive football way."
LaFleur said McBride, like Kittle, has the ability to "flip the switch" once practices and games begin.
"You're a glorified lineman at times and you're a receiver at times," LaFleur said of the position. "When you play in between those numbers, a lot of things can happen and those guys embrace that."
During his time with the Rams, LaFleur's offense ran 13 personnel at a higher rate than any other team. The additions to the running back room further prove that three-tight end packages will follow LaFleur to Arizona. The head coach applauded McBride's development as a run blocker.
But it's what the offense shows that might open up the doors for McBride in the passing attack. Last week, quarterback Gardner Minshew said the offense "thrives off complementary looks and simplicity with the illusion of complexity."
LaFleur saw firsthand from the Rams sidelines how difficult it can be for a defense to stop McBride. Now, he's seeing ways he can help elevate McBride's game.
"I love Trey. I think the sky is the limit for this guy," LaFleur said. "I've loved the 10 days of practice we've had in terms of seeing some stuff that he's done well throughout his career and trying some new stuff. … There's some good film that we can coach off of going into late July and early August through training camp."