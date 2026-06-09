Mike LaFleur: 'Sky Is The Limit' For Trey McBride Within New Offense

Last year, Trey McBride was one vote shy of a unanimous first-team All-Pro selection after setting the record for most receptions in a season with 126 catches.

It means nothing now.

"Whatever you did last year, great, but no one really cares," McBride said Tuesday after the Cardinals' first practice of mandatory minicamp. "It's a new year. It's a new chapter. It's a new coach. It's a new everything. You've just got to keep bringing it every year. You've got to be a little bit better than what you were last year. What makes a great player is the consistency of doing it year in and year out and not having these big highs and big lows."

In McBride's case, the trajectory has only gone up. After hauling in 111 receptions in 2024, McBride's the first tight end in league history to have over 100 receptions in back-to-back seasons. But like the 26-year-old weapon said, things are different this year.

For the first time since his rookie season, his head coach is leading the offensive meetings. McBride said LaFleur has had more of a hands-on involvement when it comes to installs and creating ways to expand the offense with the plethora of pass catchers.

"His ability to get guys open and move people around, the play calls are hitting my brain perfectly right now," McBride said. "It's getting good."

It's familiar territory for LaFleur, who coached at the 49ers alongside seven-time Pro Bowler George Kittle.