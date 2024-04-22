'Moment' Has Arrived For Big Cardinals' Draft Opportunity

Jeremiah acknowledged the Cardinals still need blue-chip players – "You can't always trade back and keep getting more and more and more picks. Eventually you've got to add" – but also said that can be done as well as moving around the board some and perhaps add some future picks. (The Cardinals have six picks in 2025 currently; their seventh-rounder was dealt away in the trade for wide receiver Robbie Chosen in 2022.)

"I love, when you've got all this capital, 'Let's not spend it all this year,'" Jeremiah said.

The Cardinals aren't going into the draft expecting to add picks for 2025, Ossenfort said – although if the Cardinals move back from 4, that would be a near-certainty.

"It just so happens that this year we have more swings at the plate with the volume of picks that we have," Ossenfort said. "Whether we have five picks or 10 picks or 11 picks, whatever it is, we take every pick seriously and we put a lot into selecting those.

"This draft is important. Last year's draft was important. Next year's draft is important. Every draft is going to be of the utmost importance as long as we're here."

The Cardinals will play rookies. Coach Jonathan Gannon proved that last year with tackle Paris Johnson Jr. playing every snap, Michael Wilson starting at wide receiver, and cornerback Garrett Williams and defensive linemen Dante Stills earning significant playing time.

But Ossenfort said it was "unfair" to predict how many starters might come out of this (or any) particular draft, given that no player will just be handed a job based on draft status.

Then again, if the Cardinals pick at 4 and don't trade, it's probably to grab a player who indeed will slide right into the lineup. And they will have more chances at such a thing at 27, and 35, and so on.

"This is a set-your-franchise-up situation here for the Arizona Cardinals," Jeremiah said, noting the number of Super Bowl teams over the years that could point to one- or two-year periods where the draft made such a difference.