Offseason Rewind: James Conner

Conner and Edmonds were a good match. Conner spent the first half of the season picking up short-yardage first downs and gritty goal-line touchdowns.

But when Edmonds suffered an ankle injury during the Week 9 victory over the 49ers, Conner stepped into the lead role for the first time all season.

The running back understood the assignment and responded with a sensational performance, totaling 173 yards of offense and three touchdowns in the NFC West matchup.