Offseason Rewind: James Conner

James Conner sported a red Cardinals jacket and fresh fade during his introductory press conference after signing a one-year deal last offseason with the organization in free agency.
Conner embraced a fresh start across the country after a down 2020 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The organization believed Conner would be an excellent complement for Chase Edmonds in the backfield.
"I feel brand new," Conner said. " I'm excited for the opportunity to contribute to something I believe is on the rise. I feel my time in Pittsburgh prepared me for where I am now. It's a blessing."