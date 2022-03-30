Offseason Rewind: Zach Ertz

"He brings a middle of the field presence," wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. "Maxx and those other guys are good but Zach is a Pro Bowl tight end. It helps a lot."

Off the field, Ertz focused on helping the community in Arizona through The Score More n' Feed More campaign. In collaboration with the Ertz's family foundation and The Athlete's Corner, the group provided 5,000 meals for each touchdown the Cardinals scored in 2021.

Ertz's relationship with Kyler grew as the season went on. Ertz called Muray one of the most talented players he's been around and became his No.1 option when Hopkins suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 14 against the Rams.