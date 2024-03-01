Quarterbacks At Top Of Draft Give Cardinals Prime Spot At 4

INDIANAPOLIS – The Cardinals do not need a quarterback, but because of quarterback, the math might turn out to be perfect on draft night.

The Cardinals are picking at No. 4 overall, and the three teams ahead of them – Bears at No. 1, Commanders at No. 2, Patriots at No. 3 – all seem likely to both need and want a QB.

"It's a great position. It's the pole position," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of the Cardinals' spot. "You more than likely are going to get your choice of any other (non-QB) position in the draft. And if you want to auction it? You might have a chance to do that."

The Bears have Justin Fields, but it's becoming more and more apparent they will deal Fields elsewhere and select a QB first, probably USC's Caleb Williams. The Commanders can go with North Carolina's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels, and the Patriots could easily then take who was left. In both cases, Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe (or Mac Jones) likely aren't the answers. Replacements are needed.

Even if one of the teams doesn't take a QB, one of them would then fall to the Cardinals at 4 and open up potential trades.

"Any time there are people in front of you, you are always kind of sitting there," Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said. "Last year we had to wait and see what happened at 1 and 2. That's similar to this year. We will try to, as best we can, ascertain what's out there, but in all reality no one knows and no one will know until that night in April. Once we get closer, that last week to 10 days, that's when we start to go through scenarios."