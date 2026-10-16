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Teagan Quitoriano's Performance Could Expand Cardinals 3-Tight End Philosophy

Offense played most 13 personnel snaps in franchise history

Oct 15, 2026 at 05:41 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Cardinals tight end Teagan Quitoriano spikes the ball after his first touchdown against the Lions.
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals tight end Teagan Quitoriano spikes the ball after his first touchdown against the Lions.

Not many people had heard of Teagan Quitoriano prior to Sunday.

Even fewer expected him to score two touchdowns.

Heck, one of those was quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

"He was out there, so yes, I expected something out of him," Brissett said. "Two touchdowns, I would not say that would've been on my board."

To Quitoriano, it was another example of how fast things can change in the NFL. On the day where teams had to trim down their roster to 53, the Cardinals traded a 2028 sixth-round pick to Jacksonville for Hunter Long. That trade eliminated Quitoriano's shot at making the initial roster after a strong training camp.

Against the Giants, Long injured his right knee and was placed on Injured Reserve. Quitoriano, who was on the Cardinals practice squad, got the call up.

"It was tough, man," Quitoriano said, describing the last month. "But you just keep on going and keep on sticking to your routine and staying ready. For when an opportunity like this comes, all you can do is stay ready."

His impact was felt early in the game against the Lions. On the opening drive, Brissett rolled to his right and found Quitoriano open in the corner of the end zone. Tight end Trey McBride was also open.

In the third quarter, Brissett and Quitoriano connected once more. Same end zone. Same location. Nearly identical play call on the play-action bootleg.

Quitoriano admitted he got a little gratification from the scores considering his journey. But, "it was bittersweet. You play to win the game and that's all that matters to me."

The pair of touchdowns were the only receptions for Quitoriano. His usage on Sunday could be a sign of what's to come.

Against the Lions, the Cardinals were in 13 personnel on 25 snaps. According to TruMedia, it marked the most snaps the Cardinals have used three tight ends in franchise history.

Combined with McBride's ridiculous touchdown grab, it also was the first time in team history that three touchdown receptions came from their tight ends in a single game.

"We create a lot of mismatches," Quitoriano said. "I think all three of us are very versatile players and we can get big on people and can still have the skill set to spread the ball around if we have to. And we can line up and run the ball right at you."

LaFleur said one of the reasons why he did not pull Brissett out of the game despite the lopsided score was to get more reps with the new faces in the huddle. That helped Jalen Brooks, Reggie Virgil, and Jayden Williams.

Quitoriano benefited as well.

"He came in and it felt natural and it's his presence in the run game," Brissett said. "He did a good job in the run game and obviously got rewarded with the two touchdowns. When I looked at the call sheet the night before I did not say, 'Teagan's scoring on these two plays,' but kudos to him."

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 6 vs. Rams

Images of the Arizona Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Training Center before the Week 6 regular season matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by Gatorade

The Arizona Cardinals during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Football during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Football during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jayden Williams (66) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jayden Williams (66) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) and Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) and Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Huddle during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Huddle during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Helmet during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Helmet during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Helmet during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Helmet during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Karson Sharar (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Karson Sharar (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Helmet during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Helmet during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kalen King (35) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kalen King (35) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Helmet during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Helmet during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Jerrick Reed II (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Jerrick Reed II (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Gloves during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Gloves during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin (12) and Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland (38) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin (12) and Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland (38) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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