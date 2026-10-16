Teagan Quitoriano's Performance Could Expand Cardinals 3-Tight End Philosophy

In the third quarter, Brissett and Quitoriano connected once more. Same end zone. Same location. Nearly identical play call on the play-action bootleg.

Quitoriano admitted he got a little gratification from the scores considering his journey. But, "it was bittersweet. You play to win the game and that's all that matters to me."

The pair of touchdowns were the only receptions for Quitoriano. His usage on Sunday could be a sign of what's to come.

Against the Lions, the Cardinals were in 13 personnel on 25 snaps. According to TruMedia, it marked the most snaps the Cardinals have used three tight ends in franchise history.

Combined with McBride's ridiculous touchdown grab, it also was the first time in team history that three touchdown receptions came from their tight ends in a single game.

"We create a lot of mismatches," Quitoriano said. "I think all three of us are very versatile players and we can get big on people and can still have the skill set to spread the ball around if we have to. And we can line up and run the ball right at you."

LaFleur said one of the reasons why he did not pull Brissett out of the game despite the lopsided score was to get more reps with the new faces in the huddle. That helped Jalen Brooks, Reggie Virgil, and Jayden Williams.

Quitoriano benefited as well.