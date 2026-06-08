Teryl Austin Returns To Cardinals With Big Picture In Mind

"This is a unique role that I've never had, and the one thing that I was really wanting more than anything was kind of a check system," Rallis said. "I'm going to continue to get knowledge from him. It's not like we just had to sit down and 'let's just go through everything.' It just happens on a daily. He's a huge resource for a lot of people in the building. Mike is constantly talking to him, all the position coaches, a lot of players.

"He's good in the coffee game too, which I respect. He gets the milk involved too, so cappuccinos, cortados. He fits in very well."

LaFleur didn't know Austin well, but he did have a relationship with former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who stepped down as Steelers coach at the end of the 2025 season (and opening the door for Austin to come back to the Cardinals.)

"What I really love about it is, because he is not a coordinator he can kind of take a step back and see it from a different lens," LaFleur said. "Sometimes, that's the best lens to see something, because you're not worried about this, that and the other."

Safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson likes picking Austin's brain when he gets the chance, noting that Austin "is in the background, in the shadows, and he knows a lot of ball."

Austin has a side benefit to coming back. He's also coming home. He and his wife moved back to a permanent home in the East Valley in 2013 (his kids now grown, they recently moved into central Phoenix). The Valley is comfortable even as he learns the new ins and outs of a renovated practice facility.

That includes style of the new role. A couple of decades of being in the thick of every drill at practice leads to muscle memory that takes some effort to break.